Joanna Shimkus Spotted Out in Los Angeles

Joanna Shimkus, the widow of the late great Sidney Poitier, was spotted making a rare outing in Los Angeles. Shimkus, who is now 82, has an impressive list of Hollywood credits under her name, including films with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. She gave up her film career to devote herself to her family with Poitier.

A silver screen star who was married to the late great Sidney Poitier until his death at age 94 was spotted making a rare outing in Los Angeles.

The actress, who is now 82, worked with cinema legends Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton before she met her spouse on the set of their 1969 film, The Lost Man. They had two children together, tied the knot in 1976, and remained married until he passed in 2022. The star has appeared in Boom! , Ho!

, The Uninvited, and The Virgin and the Gypsy but gave up her film career to devote herself to her family with Poitier. Shimkus was seen arriving to the Beverly Hills hotspot Cipriani, where a helpful valet offered her his arm and helped her out of the vehicle. Originally hailing from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Shimkus has an impressive list of Hollywood credits under her name. She had starred in The Last Adventure, The Virgin and the Gypsy, Ho!

, and even worked with the sensational power couple of the time, Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in the 1968 film Boom! But she gave up her film career to be with Poitier and devote herself to their family. In a 1998 PBS documentary, Shimkus said, 'I guess my career was very short-lived.

I started out making the French films and then when I met Sidney and I knew - he didn’t really know it, obviously, because it took him eight years and two children to marry me - but I knew that this was the man of my life, you know, that this was going to be my partner in life.

' Shimkus met her husband working with him in the 1969 film, The Lost Man. The couple were married from 1976 until Sidney's death in 2022. Shimkus explained that she wanted to have the family that she never had and be the mother to her children that she never had. She added that her husband's integrity and honesty drew her to him, and that he is an amazing human being.

They wed in 1976, after Shimkus gave birth to their two daughters - Anika Poitier, 54, and Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 52. The marriage to Shimkus marked the second time Poitier had walked down the aisle. He was previously wed to Juanita Hardy, with whom he had four daughters with.

Poitier's second marriage to Shimkus endured happily for 45 years, and he was known as a doting family man to his daughters, who recalled in a 2013 interview how he used to play along when they dressed him up as children. Shimkus' legendary background includes a film working with Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. Shimkus emerged from the vehicle with the assistance of the valet and her cane. Shimkus and Poitier pictured with their daughters Sydney and Anika in 2002.

The Hollywood power couple and their children pictured in Beverly Hills. The couple, pictured in 1972 with daughter Anita. Joanna's film credits include a role in The Virgin And The Gypsy. Shimkus explained, 'He's just an amazing human being.

He's just a good, good, good person.

' Poitier died at age 94 in 2022 as a result of a heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer





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Joanna Shimkus Sidney Poitier Elizabeth Taylor Richard Burton Hollywood Film Career Family Life

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