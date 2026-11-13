Joanna Poupaki Brings Live Your Myth to Thought Bubble 2026 Harrogate

Creator Joanna Poupaki exhibits Live Your Myth pop-up comic at Thought Bubble 2026 in Harrogate, exploring tourism and commercialization through handmade mechanisms during the festival's twentieth anniversary.

Creator Joanna Poupaki is set to exhibit her original pop-up comic book, Live Your Myth, at the upcoming Thought Bubble 2026 festival. This major event marks the twentieth edition of the UK's largest comic art convention, taking place at the Harrogate Convention Centre. Poupaki will display her work at Bubbleboy Hall on table D5a, joining a week of celebrations dedicated to comics, illustration, and animation across Yorkshire.

The Pop-Up Experience Details

Live Your Myth utilizes intricate, handmade pop-up mechanisms to deliver its narrative. The project explicitly explores themes of tourism, hyper-commercialisation, and the hidden realities that often lie beneath surface-level attractions. By interacting with the physical book, audiences engage with a tactile representation of the stories being told.

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Poupaki describes the collection as a play between what is shown and what lies behind. The work addresses the ideal versus the real, using interactive elements to critique how these subjects are presented in modern culture. This approach offers a unique artistic perspective at a convention primarily known for traditional flat-page comics.

Festival Milestone and History

Thought Bubble is celebrating its twentieth year by returning to Harrogate for the weekend show on the 14th and 15th of November. The festival is part of a broader week-long celebration of comics, illustration, and animation. This culmination event focuses heavily on creators, specifically supporting small press artists and writers.

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The UK's biggest comic art festival began in Leeds in 2007. The first event was held in the basement of Leeds Town Hall, attended by a couple of hundred people. It was founded by a Yorkshire artist and organized as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area.

Although the convention originally ran throughout Leeds, it moved to Harrogate in 2019. This relocation was due to issues with Leeds City Council and a need for more space. The growth from a small basement gathering to a major international festival highlights the increasing prominence of the medium.

Impact and Upcoming Schedule

Attendees can find Joanna Poupaki's work at Bubbleboy Hall, table D5a, during the event. The festival continues to serve as a primary platform for emerging talent and established creators to share their work. Live Your Myth stands out by offering a unique, tactile experience that differentiates it from standard comic releases.

The event is scheduled to take place tomorrow at Thought Bubble in Harrogate, England. Poupaki notes the importance of tactile entertainment during travel to the convention. The festival will feature coverage from Bleeding Cool, ensuring broad visibility for the exhibitors and their projects throughout the weekend.