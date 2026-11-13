Joanna Page Warns Ruth Jones and James Corden to Vote

I'm A Celebrity star Joanna Page urges Gavin & Stacey co-stars Ruth Jones and James Corden to vote for her in the jungle. Discover her preparation and family struggles.

Actress Joanna Page has issued a direct challenge to her Gavin & Stacey co-stars Ruth Jones and James Corden following their public support for her appearance on I'm A Celebrity. The star made it clear that viewing parties are not enough and demands active participation in keeping her in the competition. This warning comes as the reality television participant adjusts to life in the Australia n bush.

Star Demands Voting From Co-Stars

Joanna Page revealed that Ruth Jones and James Corden were among the first to message her after news broke that she was traveling to Australia for the ITV series. Both actors predicted that her jungle experience would result in hilarious television moments. Page expressed deep gratitude for their early encouragement and stated she was touched by their immediate outreach.

Also read Joanna Page Focuses on Mental Preparation for I'm A Celebrity Jungle

Despite her appreciation for the support, the actress emphasized that watching from the sofa will not suffice. She explicitly instructed her former colleagues to utilize the voting mechanisms available to viewers. Page joked that Ruth Jones and James Corden better pick up their phones and vote to ensure she survives the trials and advances through the camp.

The star mentioned that she has already reminded her friends of their responsibilities regarding the show's voting process. She specifically referenced the use of QR codes as the primary method for fans to cast their votes. James Corden and Ruth Jones have reportedly assured her that they are fully prepared to support her campaign through digital channels.

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Preparation And Mental Readiness

Joanna Page arrived in Brisbane, Australia, after departing from her home on Barry Island. She admitted to struggling with the immediate loss of communication with her husband, actor James Thornton, and their four children. The separation has provided her with insight into the emotional intensity faced by other campers who miss their families.

Sources indicate that Page has adopted a strategy of embracing her natural self rather than undergoing rigorous physical preparation. Although medical advice last year suggested she was overweight and needed to change her eating habits, she has not found the time for intense workouts. Her primary focus has remained on her busy schedule and being present for her four children.

Instead of physical training, Page focused on mental preparation for the challenges ahead. She enlisted the help of her eleven-year-old son, Noah, to teach her survival skills. He instructed her on how to light a fire using cotton wool and flint, a skill she plans to utilize in the jungle environment.

Family Struggles And Future Goals

The actress has expressed surprise at how quickly the lack of phone contact affects her emotional state. She noted that normally she might dismiss feelings of homesickness in others, but the reality of the situation hits fast. The absence of her safety net and people she tells everything to has made her realize the importance of her family.

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Despite the emotional challenges, Page is setting her sights on making history in the competition. She revealed a strong hope of becoming the first Welsh Queen of the Jungle. This ambition drives her positive can-do attitude as she navigates the creepers and crawlers in the Australian wilderness.

Joanna Page aims to wing it and go with the flow during her stint on the show. Her background of giving birth to four children and managing a successful career gives her confidence. She continues to receive messages of love and support from friends who look forward to seeing her antics unfold on screen.