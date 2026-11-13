Joanna Page Warns Co-Stars to Vote During I Am A Celebrity Jungle Trip

Actress Joanna Page tells Ruth Jones and James Corden they must vote for her in I Am A Celebrity to keep her in the competition while she competes in Australia.

Actress Joanna Page has issued a direct and humorous warning to her former Gavin & Stacey colleagues, Ruth Jones and James Corden, regarding her current participation in I Am A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here. Page, who recently arrived in Australia for the reality television series, emphasized that her co-stars must actively vote to keep her in the competition rather than simply watching from their homes.

The 49-year-old star revealed that Jones and Corden were among the first people to message her upon learning she had secured a spot in the jungle. Both friends predicted she would generate hilarious television moments, a sentiment Page found both supportive and amusing as she settled into the intense environment.

Also read Joanna Page Joins I'm A Celebrity Cast With Mental Prep Focus

Direct Appeal To Co-Stars For Support

Joanna Page explicitly stated that passive viewership is insufficient for her continued presence in the show. She insisted that Jones and Corden need to utilize the voting mechanism available to viewers to ensure she survives the initial trials. The actress made it clear that she expects her friends to participate actively in the contest mechanics.

Page recalled specific conversations with the pair, noting their enthusiasm for her journey. She shared that they sent messages expressing excitement about the entertainment value her appearance would provide. While she appreciated their encouragement, she reminded them that their support requires action through the show's voting system to be effective.

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Jones reportedly responded by confirming she had already prepared her vote. She assured Page that she would send out a supporting message on Instagram and that her vote was secured. This direct communication highlighted the close bond between the actors and their mutual respect for the challenges ahead.

Impact Of Digital Detox On Mental State

Upon arriving in Australia, Joanna Page admitted to struggling with the immediate lack of communication with her family. The actress, who is married to actor James Thornton, found the separation from their four children, Eva, Kit, Noah, and Boe, emotionally challenging faster than anticipated. The digital isolation is a core component of the show's format.

Page explained that the inability to contact her husband and children has provided her with a new perspective on other contestants. She noted that she previously underestimated the emotional toll of missing family support. The isolation has forced her to confront her own reliance on her family for emotional stability.

The actress described the experience as intense and immediate. Without the safety net of regular contact, she finds herself reflecting on the importance of her loved ones. This newfound awareness has already impacted her mindset, making her more appreciative of her family bond while in the jungle environment.

Preparation Strategies For The Jungle Environment

Despite medical advice last year indicating she needed to change her eating habits and exercise due to being overweight, Joanna Page has not undergone significant physical training. Sources close to the actress state that her busy schedule and priorities as a mother of four left little time for physical preparation. She has instead focused on mental readiness.

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Page plans to approach the competition with her natural self, embracing a can-do attitude. She relies on her experience of raising four children and managing a household to navigate the challenges. This approach prioritizes mental resilience over physical strength, which is often required in the jungle trials.

One specific practical skill she acquired involved her eleven-year-old son, Kit. He taught her how to start a fire using cotton wool and flint. This small preparation was a tangible step in getting her ready for the survival aspects of the show. It represents her attempt to blend her natural parenting skills with the demands of the jungle setting.

Hopes For A Welsh Victory In The Jungle

Joanna Page has set a specific goal for her time in the competition. She hopes to become the first Welsh Queen of the Jungle. This ambition drives her desire to stay in the contest as long as possible. It adds a layer of national pride to her personal challenge.

Leaving Barry Island behind, Page acknowledges the distance from her home and familiar surroundings. She expressed a wish that her fictional character, Nessa, could be present to witness her adventure. This sentiment underscores the transition from her established television persona to the raw reality of the competition.

The actress remains positive about her chances despite the lack of physical preparation. She trusts in her mental fortitude and the support of her friends and family. The coming weeks will test her resilience as she faces the creepy crawlies and challenging trials. Her journey continues with the hope of securing a unique place in the show's history for Welsh contestants.