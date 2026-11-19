Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page proves her son Kit's survival lessons work in the jungle, using tampons to start a fire and delighting fellow contestants on the I'm A Celebrity launch show.

Joanna Page has successfully applied survival techniques taught by her eleven-year-old son, Kit, to light a fire at the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp. The Welsh actress demonstrated the trick during Monday night's launch show, utilizing tampons as a highly effective tinder source to impress her fellow campers.

Son Kit Teaches Fire-Building Lessons

Two weeks prior to flying to Australia for the reality television series, Joanna recorded a video featuring her son instructing her on how to build a fire. In the footage, Kit explained that she needed to place a significant amount of cotton wool over the kindling to ensure proper ignition. He also provided crucial advice on maintaining the flame, specifically warning her to shield the fire from rain.

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Joanna, who is forty-nine years old and shares three other children with her husband James Thornton, attempted to create a spark using the prepared materials. After several tries, she successfully generated a flame, expressing excitement at the result. She captioned the video with the humorous question, who needs Bear Grylls when you have Kit at home.

Tampon Trick Wins Over Campmates

The advice from Kit proved invaluable upon her arrival in the jungle. Joanna quickly constructed a fire using the sanitary products, a move that shocked and delighted her new peers. Fellow contestant Sharky expressed confusion about the material choice, while Leomie Anderson questioned whether they had any other options available.

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Joanna firmly defended the technique, insisting that tampons were the best and quickest way to start a fire. Her campmates were immediately impressed by her ability to produce fire so rapidly after entering camp. The Welsh actress overjoyed at her achievement, highlighting it as a major survival milestone.

Joanna Confesses Limited Survival Skills

In an interview within the Bush Telegraph, Joanna admitted that lighting the fire was her primary contribution to the group's efforts. She humorously listed her other abilities, stating she can plait hair, flare her nostrils, and burp on command. She emphasized that if she accomplished nothing else during the experience, lighting the fire was a success.

Her fellow contestants were quick to praise her survival instincts following the demonstration. The moment served as a bonding experience, allowing her to show that despite her self-deprecating comments about her lack of outdoor skills, she was ready for the challenges ahead in the Australian bush.

Fans Predict AJ Odudu Twist Return

While Joanna focused on survival, viewers are speculating about a twist regarding AJ Odudu, who was eliminated during the first episode. She was sent home after losing a brutal critter-filled trial against Claire Sweeney. Many fans believe this elimination is temporary and that she will return to camp as a latecomer alongside Leigh Francis.

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Social media users on X have argued that whoever gets eliminated will likely be the partner to the rumored late entrant. Viewers are hopeful that there is a twist where contestants think they are going home but reappear later. This theory has gained traction as the show continues to unfold with its dramatic casting choices.

Launch Show Challenges and Eliminations

The launch show began with celebrities split into two groups at a remote airfield. Contestants included Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, Joanna Page, social media influencer Sharky, model Leomie Anderson, and actress Claire Sweeney. They faced a high-stakes truck challenge where they had to scale a shipping container on a moving truck.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly warned that the losing group would face an elimination trial. Claire Sweeney lost the truck challenge, leading to the head-to-head elimination against AJ Odudu. This dramatic start set the tone for a competitive and intense season of the popular reality show.