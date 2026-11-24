Joanna Page opens up about sobbing during the Gavin and Stacey final episode and reveals a 2004 sexual bullying incident on an ITV drama set.

Joanna Page revealed she broke down in tears upon filming the final scene of the beloved BBC comedy series Gavin and Stacey during her appearance on the reality program I'm A Celeb rity Get Me Out Of Here!. The actress, who portrayed Stacey Shipman since the show launched in 2007, spoke candidly about the emotional weight of concluding a series that ended with a feature-length special on Christmas Day in 2024. That broadcast drew a record-breaking audience of 21 million viewers, cementing its status as a cultural phenomenon in the United Kingdom.

Emotional Toll of Series Conclusion

Speaking to fellow contestant Leigh Francis on Tuesday, Joanna described the moment the cameras stopped rolling on the very last scene. She recounted how she and co-star Mathew Horne immediately turned to each other and began to sob after director Chris called cut. The pair had shared a long-running on-screen romance that served as the narrative backbone of the entire series, making the final wrap particularly difficult for both actors to process professionally and personally.

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Joanna admitted that she had to consciously try to hold her composure during the shooting of the finale. She told the camp audience that her heart felt broken by the ending, emphasizing the profound sense of loss associated with saying goodbye to a project that defined much of her career over nearly two decades. The intensity of the emotions was such that she recalled freezing in the final photo before the director signaled for everyone to stop filming.

Recounting Sexual Harassment on Set

During her time in the jungle, Joanna also disclosed a disturbing incident of sexual bullying that occurred while she was filming an ITV drama project in 2004. She detailed an experience involving an unnamed male actor whose behavior on set was described as deeply inappropriate and humiliating. In her 2025 autobiography titled Lush! My Story - From Swansea to Stacey and Everything in Between, she wrote that the colleague chanted aggressively about wanting to perform sexual acts on her for the entire day.

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Joanna explained that although she is typically a strong person who can give it back and be quite mouthy, this specific behavior stopped her in her tracks. She found herself unable to respond to the verbal abuse, leaving her feeling mute and helpless throughout the filming day. The incident was severe enough that she felt compelled to file a formal complaint with an ITV producer regarding the colleague's conduct at the time.

Industry Response and Cultural Shifts

The revelations were shared during a conversation with radio presenter Mariella Frostrup and model Leomie Anderson about the treatment of women in the entertainment industry. Mariella, who is 64 years old, shared her own experiences of facing shocking behavior from DJs in the music industry, who would often grab her breasts and make lewd comments. The discussion highlighted how victims were historically dismissed as being unable to take a joke or criticized for speaking up.

Joanna noted that attitudes appear to be shifting, observing that her daughter now feels empowered to speak out against such misconduct without fear of ridicule. This personal reflection arrives amid growing public scrutiny of high-profile men in entertainment, including allegations of sexual misconduct facing comedian David Walliams and Russell Brand. The context underscores a broader industry conversation about accountability and the safety of workers on set.

ITV Statement on Workplace Standards

In response to Joanna's disclosures, an ITV spokesman addressed the situation by expressing sorrow over her experiences on the 2004 project. The network stated it is completely committed to creating an environment where everyone is treated with respect and that complaints are always investigated thoroughly. They emphasized that if inappropriate behavior is found, the company will take decisive action to address the issue.

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The spokesperson encouraged anyone who has experienced or witnessed inappropriate behavior on any ITV show to raise their concerns directly or through the confidential speaking-up hotline called Safecall. This statement serves as an official acknowledgment of past issues while reinforcing the network's current policies regarding workplace safety and conduct standards for all employees and contractors involved in their productions.