Joanna Page discusses the emotional wrap of Gavin and Stacey's 2024 finale and shares details of sexual harassment on a 2004 ITV set.

Joanna Page shared a deeply emotional account of filming the final episode of Gavin and Stacey during a recent appearance on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!. The actress revealed she and Mathew Horne broke down in tears immediately after the director called cut on the show's feature-length special, which aired on Christmas Day in 2024 to a record 21 million viewers.

Emotional Finale of Gavin and Stacey

Joanna Page admitted to campmate Leigh Francis that the conclusion of the beloved BBC comedy series was a devastating moment for the cast. She explained that she and her co-star Mathew Horne were sobbing uncontrollably after wrapping the final scene, as they both realized the end of their long-running characters, Stacey and Gavin Shipman.

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The actress described the moment the director stopped filming as a heavy, frozen instant where the reality of the situation set in. She recalled grabbing Mathew Horne and crying together, acknowledging that the chapter was officially closed for the duo who had portrayed the central romance since 2007.

Page also reflected on her public persona, noting that her fame is inextricably linked to the success of Gavin and Stacey. She told Leigh Francis that she does not necessarily consider herself famous in a traditional sense, but acknowledged that her career trajectory changed fundamentally due to the show's enduring popularity.

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Allegations of Sexual Bullying on ITV Set

During her time in the jungle, Joanna Page opened up about a disturbing incident of sexual bullying she endured while filming an ITV drama in 2004. She detailed how an unnamed male actor subjected her to inappropriate and sexually aggressive chanting throughout an entire day of shooting, leaving her feeling mute, humiliated, and helpless.

In her 2025 autobiography titled Lush! My Story - From Swansea to Stacey and Everything in Between, Joanna Page wrote that the colleague would repeatedly chant phrases about his desire to sexually assault her. She noted that despite her usually strong and mouthy personality, the behavior stunned her into silence and prevented her from responding in the moment.

The actress explained that she had to formally complain to an ITV producer about the colleague's conduct after the incident. The behavior continued during a scene where she was required to film with the man and two guest actors, creating a hostile environment that she found difficult to navigate alone.

Industry Response and Broader Context

An ITV spokesperson responded to Joanna Page's revelations by expressing sorrow over her experiences on the 2004 project. The network emphasized its commitment to creating a respectful working environment and stated that they investigate all complaints of inappropriate behavior, promising to take action if misconduct is confirmed.

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Radio presenter Mariella Frostrup joined the conversation, sharing her own experiences of harassment in the music industry. She described how DJs would physically grab her breasts and make inappropriate comments, often dismissing her discomfort by claiming it was just banter or that she should get over it.

These disclosures come as the entertainment industry faces increased scrutiny regarding the conduct of high-profile figures. Comedians and actors such as David Walliams and Russell Brand are currently dealing with separate allegations of sexual misconduct, highlighting a broader cultural shift in how such behavior is addressed.

Joanna Page is currently competing in the 2026 season of I'm A Celebrity, where she continues to share her personal stories with the public. Her willingness to discuss both the heartbreak of her career's peak and the trauma of past workplace harassment has resonated with audiences and fellow celebrities alike.