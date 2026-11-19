Joanna Page left the I'm A Celeb jungle due to stress from a conflict with Mariella Frostrup. The article details the tense kitchen clash, emotional support from Ricky Wilson, and broader production controversies affecting cast members.

I'm A Celeb: Get Me Out of Here! star Joanna Page departed the jungle camp on Wednesday night following a heated conflict with camp head chef Mariella Frostrup. The Gavin & Stacey actress, age 49, cited the intense stress of the kitchen dynamic and specifically the sound of Mariella's voice as the primary trigger for her sudden exit.

Joanna Page Emotional Exit From Camp

During the Wednesday evening broadcast, journalist and chef Mariella Frostrup, 64, began directing tasks around the campfire, which prompted Joanna to immediately jog away from the group to find solitude. While seeking distance, the actress voiced her frustration aloud, declaring she could no longer listen to Mariella's voice and needed space from her campmates to manage the overwhelming stress.

Also read Joanna Page Details On-Set Harassment Amid Industry Reckoning

In a subsequent Bush Telegraph interview, Joanna explained that specific voices in the camp were beginning to cause her significant distress. She stated that the situation was incredibly stressful and that she simply had to step away to protect her mental well-being and avoid breaking down further.

Ricky Wilson Provides Comfort And Support

While taking a break from the camp, Joanna encountered Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson, age 48. She confided in him about her inability to cope with the noise and tension, whispering that she felt she might start crying from the emotional pressure of the jungle environment.

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The singer offered physical and verbal reassurance, placing his arm around her and telling her to stay strong. Joanna revealed that she was also experiencing the start of her period, which exacerbated her sensitivity and emotional state. Ricky promised to always stand by her and support her through the difficult moments.

Mariella Frostrup Tension With Jack Skipper

The friction in the kitchen was not limited to Joanna. Mariella Frostrup also engaged in a tense exchange with comedian Jack Skipper, age 38. The conversation began when Joanna asked Jack about his funniest joke, but Mariella quickly took over by questioning whether all comedians are inherently sad.

Jack explained that he lives with anxiety and uses laughter as a coping mechanism to feel better. Mariella countered by suggesting that his laughter is a defensive shell to prevent people from getting close to his true feelings. Jack admitted he sometimes cries in his car before joining his friends to maintain a facade of being fine.

Mariella pressed him further, stating that his loved ones would be sad to know he hides his distress. Jack later acknowledged that the conversation had made him sad, reinforcing his belief that he should not open up about his feelings to avoid appearing vulnerable to others.

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Vogue Williams Production Edit Controversy

Tensions in the jungle extend beyond interpersonal conflicts to include disputes over how cast members are portrayed. Former contestant Vogue Williams, age 41, recently criticized the show's producers for editing her footage to make her appear as though she was complaining about others not cleaning.

Williams, who finished in tenth place last year, explained that she was actually cleaning for others because she enjoyed the work. She claimed producers removed footage of her doing chores to create a narrative that she was being difficult. Joanne McNally suggested Williams contact the channel to retrieve the original footage for social media.