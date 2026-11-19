Joanna Page steps away from I'm A Celeb duties after tense conflicts with head chef Mariella Frostrup over cooking and camp dynamics, leaving viewers concerned for her wellbeing.

Joanna Page, the 49-year-old star known for her role in Gavin & Stacey, has temporarily withdrawn from the I'm A Celeb camp following a significant interpersonal clash involving camp head chef Mariella Frostrup. The incident occurred during Wednesday night's broadcast, revealing the intense psychological pressure of the Jungle environment on the celebrities participating in the reality series.

Joanna Page Removes Herself From Camp Stress

The conflict began when Mariella Frostrup, 64, began issuing instructions to the campmates around the central fire. Joanna Page suddenly stood up and jogged away from the group to seek solitude, visibly overwhelmed by the auditory stress. She explicitly stated that she could no longer listen to Mariella's voice, citing that the situation was causing her severe mental distress.

Also read Joanna Page Details On-Set Harassment Amid Industry Reckoning

Journalist and Loose Women presenter Mariella Frostrup had assumed the role of head chef, a position that required her to delegate tasks and manage the evening's cooking arrangements. Her authoritative approach to the kitchen operations created friction, particularly with Joanna Page, who found the dynamic untenable for her mental health at that moment.

Ricky Wilson Provides Support During Break

While taking a breather from the camp, Joanna Page encountered Ricky Wilson, the 48-year-old frontman of the rock band Kaiser Chiefs. She confided in him, whispering that the constant noise and interaction were becoming too much to bear. Ricky Wilson offered physical comfort by putting his arm around her shoulders, urging her to remain strong during this difficult period.

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Joanna Page revealed to Wilson that she was dealing with heightened emotions due to the start of her menstrual cycle, which exacerbated her stress levels in the harsh Jungle conditions. She admitted to being on the verge of tears, explaining that she felt unable to cope with the ongoing social pressures. Wilson reassured her of his unwavering support, promising to stand up for her whenever necessary.

Conflicts Emerge With Jack Skipper Over Anxiety

The tension in the camp extended to another confrontation involving comedian Jack Skipper, 38. The exchange began innocuously when Joanna Page asked Skipper about his funniest joke, but the conversation shifted dramatically when Mariella Frostrup intervened. She questioned whether all comedians are inherently sad, pressing Skipper on his personal struggles with anxiety.

Mariella Frostrup suggested that Skipper's use of laughter was a defensive mechanism to prevent others from getting to him emotionally. She challenged his assertion that he uses humor to cope, arguing that it creates a shell that isolates him from genuine connection. Skipper defended his coping strategies, noting that he sometimes cries in his car after a bad day before rejoining his friends.

Jack Skipper later expressed regret over the conversation, noting that Mariella Frostrup's persistence made him feel sad. He joked that the incident proved his point about not opening up, stating that he would now be less willing to share his feelings. Joanna Page apologized for inadvertently initiating the line of questioning, but Skipper emphasized the importance of allowing space for others to open up.

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Producer Criticism From Former Contestant Vogue Williams

Adding to the controversy surrounding the new series, former campmate Vogue Williams has publicly criticized the show's editing practices. The 41-year-old presenter, who finished in tenth place after 13 days last year, spoke on her podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me about her negative experience with the post-production process.

Vogue Williams alleged that producers manipulated footage to make her appear as if she was complaining about other campmates not cleaning. She explained that she actually enjoyed doing chores, such as collecting wood, but the edit removed context to portray her as difficult. She shared this insight alongside Joanne McNally, suggesting that fans could request raw footage to see the full picture.

These emerging tensions highlight the dual pressures faced by contestants, from interpersonal conflicts within the camp to the manipulative nature of televised editing. As Joanna Page continues to navigate her time in the Jungle, the incident with Mariella Frostrup serves as a stark reminder of the emotional toll required to participate in the show.