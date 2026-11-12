Joanna Page Joins I'm A Celebrity Cast With Mental Prep Focus

Actress Joanna Page arrives in Australia for the ITV jungle series, prioritizing mental resilience over physical training amidst her busy schedule as a mother of four.

Actress Joanna Page has officially arrived in Brisbane, Australia, to begin her participation in the upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on ITV. The forty-nine-year-old star of the long-running sitcom Gavin And Stacey touched down at the airport on Tuesday, marking her entry into the jungle competition. Her arrival follows closely behind that of former England captain Wayne Rooney and other cast members who have also joined the reality television series.

Mental Resilience Over Physical Training

Joanna Page is entering the bush camp with a primary focus on mental preparation rather than extensive physical conditioning. While she underwent a significant lifestyle overhaul last year following a health scare that raised concerns about insulin resistance, she admits she lacks the time for rigorous workouts. The actress cites her demanding schedule and her responsibility as a mother to four children as the main reasons for skipping a traditional fitness regimen.

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Instead of building physical strength in a gym, Joanna has been working on cultivating a positive, adaptable mindset. Sources close to the actress indicate that she plans to embrace her natural self during the show. She has been told by insiders that she intends to wing it, go with the flow, and rely on the resilience she has built through raising a family and maintaining a successful acting career.

Family Priorities And Practical Preparation

Joanna Page, who is married to actor James Thornton, is the mother of four children: Eva, who is sixteen; Kit, who is eleven; Noah, who is nine; and Boe, who is four years old. With four young children at home, her priority remains being present for them. This commitment to her family has meant that physical exercise has taken a back seat to childcare and household management in recent months.

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To prepare for the specific challenges of the jungle, Joanna enlisted the help of her eleven-year-old son. He taught her practical survival skills, specifically how to light a fire using cotton wool and flint. This hands-on preparation with her son serves as her main practical training, compensating for the lack of intense physical workouts. She approaches the experience with a can-do attitude, drawing confidence from her ability to manage a busy household.

Health Context And Dietary Changes

The decision to join the show comes after a period of intense health scrutiny for the actress. During medical check-ups last year, doctors informed her that she was overweight and had insulin resistance that was not in optimal condition. She has previously stated that her motivation was to avoid becoming pre-diabetic, ensuring she remains healthy for her children as she approaches her fiftieth birthday.

In response to these warnings, Joanna made significant changes to her diet. She moved away from consuming cheese on toast, crisps, and custard creams to eating three healthier meals a day. She has also cut down her sugar intake significantly. Despite these dietary improvements, she has not engaged in heavy physical training, choosing instead to manage her health through nutrition and mental readiness.

Celebrity Companions And Arrival Experience

Joanna Page joins a diverse cast for this year's series, which begins airing on Monday. Alongside her, former footballer Wayne Rooney, former Paralympian Ade Adepitan, actress Claire Sweeney, and Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson are participating in the competition. She was the sixth celebrity to arrive in Australia, landing just hours after Claire Sweeney made her glamorous entrance at the airport.

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Upon arrival, Joanna expressed excitement about having time to herself before the Christmas holiday. She described the flight as a welcome change from looking after her four children, allowing her to sit down and watch films. She mentioned looking forward to relaxation, spa treatments, and trying local cuisine. Although she was excited to watch Love Actually on the plane entertainment system, she chose not to, preferring to rest before facing the cameras.