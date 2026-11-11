Joanna Page Focuses on Mental Preparation for I'm A Celebrity Jungle

Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page, 49, has prioritised mental preparation over physical training before entering the I'm A Celebrity jungle on ITV.

Actress Joanna Page is preparing to enter the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here jungle on ITV, and according to sources speaking to the Daily Mail, she is concentrating on her mental health rather than her physical fitness. The Gavin and Stacey star, 49, reportedly plans to 'embrace her natural self' during the series, which starts on Monday. Page, who had already undergone a complete lifestyle overhaul last year after a health scare, arrived in Brisbane, Australia, ahead of her appearance.

The insider said Page has not done any physical preparation for the jungle, even though she has changed her habits over the past year. Her busy schedule and her four children are her main priorities, leaving little time for workouts. The series will also feature former England captain Wayne Rooney, Ade Adepitan, Claire Sweeney and Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson.

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Mental Preparation Ahead of the Jungle Trials

Joanna Page has chosen to focus on her mental preparation rather than building physical strength before her stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle. According to the Daily Mail, the actress has not had time to build up her physical stamina, and her approach is to go with the flow.

Sources say Page has told people close to her that she plans to wing it and embrace her natural self in the camp. The insider described her as heading into camp with a positive, can-do attitude, pointing to her experience of giving birth to four children, building a successful career and keeping a busy household running smoothly.

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One practical step she did take was asking for help from her eleven-year-old son, Kit. He taught her how to light a fire using cotton wool and flint, a skill she may need once the series begins.

Health Checks and Lifestyle Changes Over the Past Year

Joanna Page's health checks last year revealed that she was overweight and that her insulin resistance was not 'very good'. Doctors advised her to change her eating habits and begin working out, and the condition can be a precursor to diabetes if it is left unchecked.

In a previous interview, Page said she wanted to get in shape before becoming pre-diabetic. She said she has four children and wants to be around for as long as possible to look after them. Page is the mother of Eva, 16, Kit, 11, Noah, nine, and Boe, four, with her actor husband James Thornton.

In an interview with the Daily Mail in April, Page said she was turning 50 next year and had made herself a promise to get as fit and healthy as she could. She admitted that her diet once consisted of 'cheese on toast, crisps, and custard creams'. She now eats three healthier meals a day and has cut down on sugar, and she is looking forward to eating rice and beans in the jungle.

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Arrival in Brisbane and Her Plans for Australia

Joanna Page became the sixth celebrity to touch down in Australia for I'm A Celebrity on Tuesday, a few hours after Claire Sweeney made her arrival. Page landed at Brisbane Airport wearing leopard print trousers, a look that contrasted with her long association with the South Wales coastline through Gavin and Stacey, which she filmed over 17 years.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Page said she had come a very long way from Barry Island and wished her on-screen character Nessa was with her. She described her flight as a welcome break from looking after her four children, with time to sit down, watch a film and eat. She also said she had been excited to see Love Actually and Taskmaster on the in-flight entertainment, and that she saw a Christmas tree at every airport she passed through. She chose not to watch Love Actually, however, because she did not think she could watch it in front of everybody.

Page said her main reason for travelling to Australia was to have some me time before Christmas. She hopes to enjoy spa treatments, possibly a mud facial, try local cuisine and relax. Her arrival marks the start of her journey into the jungle, where her mental preparation will be tested alongside the other celebrities taking part.