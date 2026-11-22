Joanna Page recounts her 2004 sexual bullying complaint to an ITV producer on Making Waves, prompting ITV to reaffirm its commitment to safe working environments.

Joanna Page has revealed that she formally lodged a complaint with an ITV producer regarding sexual bullying by a fellow actor on the set of her 2004 television drama. The Gavin and Stacey actress discussed this disturbing experience during the latest episode of I'm A Celeb, providing further detail about the incident that she first disclosed in her 2025 autobiography titled Lush! My Story - From Swansea to Stacey and Everything in Between.

Complaint Regarding 2004 TV Drama

During her time filming the navy drama Making Waves, Joanna Page portrayed a mechanic named Rosie Bowen. She recalled an incident involving an unnamed male actor whose conduct she described as entirely inappropriate. The actress explained that a colleague on set was consistently making sexually aggressive comments, creating a hostile environment that none of the women on the production appreciated.

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Details of the On-Set Incident

Joanna Page described feeling her heart sink when she learned she would be filming an all-day scene with this specific actor and two guest performers. Approximately one hour into the shoot, the actor began directing offensive remarks at her. She recounted how he started chanting about wanting to shove various objects up her rear end, repeating phrases such as "I'm going to shove this up your a**e!" throughout the entire day.

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Confronting the Producer

The actress stated that while she is typically a strong person who can handle verbal pushback, the sheer volume of the behavior rendered her mute and helpless. After filming concluded, she went to her trailer and requested a meeting with a producer. She informed him that she believed she had been sexually bullied and explicitly stated that she would not agree to work with that man again in a potential second series.

ITV Response and Industry Context

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the network's stance, expressing sorrow over Joanna Page's experiences in 2004. The network emphasized its commitment to creating a respectful environment and pledged to investigate any serious concerns. The statement encouraged anyone experiencing inappropriate behavior to report it via the confidential speaking up hotline Safecall. During the I'm A Celeb segment, co-host Mariella Frostrup shared that she also faced shocking behavior in the music industry, noting that DJs would often grab her breasts and make crude remarks.