Gavin and Stacey star Joanna Page reveals inappropriate behavior by a co-star during I'm A Celebrity, highlighting the ongoing struggle against misconduct in entertainment alongside figures like David Walliams.

Actress Joanna Page has disclosed a distressing account of inappropriate behavior by a male co-star on the set of I'm A Celebrity, contributing to the growing conversation about workplace misconduct in the entertainment sector. Speaking on Tuesday night during an episode of her show, the Gavin and Stacey actress detailed how an unnamed actor subjected her to uncomfortable and unprofessional conduct that went unaddressed by crew members at the time.

Inappropriate Behavior During Production

Page described the specific incident involving the actor, who would approach her and whisper inappropriate comments directly into her ear before scene takes commenced. She explained that one particular scene required her to work closely with this individual, who spent the entire duration chanting and singing made-up lyrics about what he intended to do to her. Page noted that despite the blatant nature of the harassment, no one on set intervened or challenged the actor's behavior during filming.

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Mariella Frostrup Shares Industry Past

Mariella Frostrup joined Page in discussing the broader context of harassment, sharing that she had also experienced shocking behavior while working in the music industry. Frostrup revealed that radio station DJs would frequently grab her breasts and make crude comments such as Honk, honk during her broadcasts. She emphasized that victims who attempted to speak out were often dismissed by colleagues who laughed at them, telling them to get over themselves and claiming the behavior was just banter.

Shifting Cultural Attitudes and Empowerment

While acknowledging that attitudes are beginning to shift, Frostrap reflected on how her daughter now feels empowered to reject such treatment rather than endure it silently. This generational change stands in stark contrast to the environment Page and Frostrup navigated, where fear of being labeled a troublemaker often suppressed complaints. The conversation highlights the psychological burden placed on victims who must weigh their safety and dignity against the potential for professional isolation.

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High-Profile Allegations Reshape Landscape

These personal revelations emerge amidst intense scrutiny of high-profile figures in the entertainment industry, particularly following recent allegations against comedian David Walliams and Russell Brand. Walliams, 55, was recently identified as the celebrity who sought a court order to suppress allegations of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl. A joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian uncovered claims dating back to 2003, with Walliams denying the allegations but expressing regret for past thoughtless behavior.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings and Reckoning

Russell Brand, 51, faces the prospect of a second trial as new alleged victims come forward, including claims of raping a 16-year-old. Police are currently finalizing evidence files for submission to the Crown Prosecution Service regarding these additional claims. Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison last Monday after being convicted of rape and sexual assault, a verdict that has intensified calls for accountability within the industry.

Fear of Professional Retaliation Persists

Despite the high-profile nature of these cases, many professionals remain hesitant to speak out due to fears of losing freelance work. Comedian Lucy Beaumont told Sky News that high-profile individuals often stay silent because they risk being viewed as trouble-causers, which could jeopardize their future employment. This fear underscores the precarious position of workers in an industry where job security is never guaranteed and power imbalances remain pervasive.