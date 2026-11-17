Gavin and Stacey actress Joanna Page shares uncomfortable on-set experience with an unnamed co-star, highlighting the ongoing culture of silence and fear in the entertainment industry.

Actress Joanna Page has publicly recounted an unsettling professional encounter with a male colleague during her appearance on Tuesday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!. The Gavin and Stacey star described an unnamed actor whose conduct on set was inappropriate and uncomfortable, adding her voice to a growing chorus of entertainment professionals addressing misconduct.

Uncomfortable On-Set Interactions Revealed

During the broadcast, Joanna Page, aged forty-nine, spoke alongside radio presenter Mariella Frostrup and model Leomie Anderson about the realities of working in the public eye. Page recalled specific incidents involving an unnamed male actor who would approach her before takes to whisper inappropriate remarks directly into her ear. She described the content of these whispers as awful and deeply uncomfortable, noting that such behavior occurred repeatedly without intervention from production staff.

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Page detailed a particularly distressing scene where the actor spent the entire duration of the shoot composing and chanting a song about what he intended to do to her. She emphasized that no one on set spoke up to stop the behavior at the time. The actress did not disclose the title of the project where this incident occurred, focusing instead on the emotional impact and the silence that surrounded such misconduct.

Mariella Frostrup Shares Industry Experiences

Mariella Frostrup, aged sixty-four, contextualized Page's experience by sharing her own history of receiving shocking behavior in the music industry. Frostrup revealed that disc jockeys at various radio stations would frequently grab her breasts and make crude noises like honking as a form of unwanted physical contact. She noted that this type of harassment was common enough to be considered part of the environment she navigated early in her career.

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Frostrup explained that speaking out against such actions often resulted in dismissive responses from colleagues. She recalled hearing phrases like get over yourself, can't you take a joke, and it's just banter used to invalidate the feelings of victims. These responses created a culture where women were pressured to tolerate harassment to maintain professional relationships and avoid being labeled as difficult or overly sensitive.

The radio presenter also observed a shift in attitudes among younger generations. She pointed to her daughter, who feels empowered to reject such behavior outright rather than enduring it as a professional necessity. This generational change suggests that while historical norms tolerated harassment, current attitudes are increasingly intolerant of such conduct, driven by greater awareness and support for survivors.

Entertainment Industry Scrutiny Intensifies

The revelations from Page and Frostrup come amidst heightened scrutiny of high-profile male figures in the entertainment sector. Comedian David Walliams, aged fifty-five, recently became the center of legal controversy after it was revealed he sought a court order to suppress allegations of sexually assaulting a fifteen-year-old girl. A three-year joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian uncovered claims dating back to two thousand and three, involving victims as young as fifteen.

Walliams has denied all allegations of breaking the law or acting as a sexual predator. In a statement released to The Guardian and ITV News, he expressed regret for behaving thoughtlessly toward women in casual sexual relationships in the past. He acknowledged that he did not always take their feelings into account, describing this realization as a source of devastation due to the hurt caused to women he met ten to twenty years ago.

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Simultaneously, Russell Brand, aged fifty-one, faces the prospect of a second trial following the emergence of new alleged victims. The Daily Mail reported that police are finalizing evidence files submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service regarding claims from two additional women, including an allegation of raping a sixteen-year-old. Brand was previously sentenced to ten years and six months in prison last Monday after being convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Fear of Professional Retaliation Persists

_downfall of these prominent figures has led some commentators to describe the current moment as a reckoning with abuse of power. However, the fear of speaking out remains widespread, particularly among freelancers whose employment security is never guaranteed. Comedian Lucy Beaumont told Sky News that high-profile individuals often remain silent because they risk losing work if they are perceived as trouble-makers.

The tension between the desire for justice and the need for economic survival creates a complex landscape for industry professionals. While voices like Joanna Page and Mariella Frostrup are breaking the silence, many others continue to grapple with the potential consequences of reporting misconduct. The ongoing legal proceedings against Walliams and Brand, along with the broader cultural shift, highlight the urgent need for systemic change to protect workers from harassment and ensure accountability for abusive behavior.