Joanna Page Arrives in Australia for I'm A Celebrity After Claire Sweeney Controversy

Joanna Page and Claire Sweeney land in Brisbane for I'm A Celebrity. Page seeks relaxation while Sweeney faces backlash for quitting Annie tour for ITV show.

Actress Joanna Page arrived in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday, becoming the fourth celebrity to join the cast of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! for the upcoming season. Her landing occurred just hours after former Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney made a high-profile arrival at the same airport, sparking immediate controversy among theater fans. Page, known for her role in Gavin and Stacey, arrived wearing leopard print trousers, a stark contrast to her usual South Wales lifestyle.

Joanna Page Seeks Pre-Christmas Relaxation Time

Page, aged 49, stated that her primary motivation for joining the reality series was to secure personal downtime before the holiday season. She told the Daily Mail that she wanted to experience spa treatments, try a mud facial, and sample local cuisine without the distraction of her four children. The actress expressed excitement about the journey, noting that every airport she visited featured a Christmas tree, which added to the festive atmosphere of her travel.

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During her flight, Page entertained herself with Taskmaster but decided against watching Love Actually, fearing it might be too emotional to view in public. She mentioned missing her Gavin and Stacey co-star Nessa Campbell, wishing she had accompanied her on this international adventure. Page described the flight as a welcome change from her usual routine of caring for her family, allowing her to simply sit, eat, and relax.

Claire Sweeney Faces Fan Backlash Over Annie Departure

Earlier in the week, Claire Sweeney, aged 55, arrived in Australia wearing a snakeskin Adidas tracksuit, a choice that drew attention given her recent professional upheaval. Sweeney abruptly withdrew from her role as Miss Hannigan in the touring production of Annie in Woking with little notice. Her departure left ticket-holders furious, as drag artist La Voix was brought in at the last minute to cover her eight scheduled performances.

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Sweeney denied that she was heading to the jungle when speaking to reporters, claiming she was only in Brisbane for hair extensions and nail appointments. She joked that her mother thought her decision was bonkers and insisted she would return to the UK after her beauty treatment. Despite her claims, contractual obligations with ITV require her to remain in Australia for the full duration of the show, regardless of her elimination status.

This appearance marks a significant career shift for Sweeney, who previously played Cassie Plummer in Coronation Street before quitting that role earlier this year for the musical theater project. Her son Tyrone Dobbs, portrayed by Alan Halsall, participated in the jungle in 2024. Sweeney originally rose to fame as Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside, and her transition to reality television continues to generate mixed reactions among her former soap opera fans and theater audiences.

Cast Lineup and Season Launch Details

Wayne Rooney and YouTuber Sharky were the first two celebrities to land in Australia on Monday, ahead of the show's official launch. Wayne is following the footsteps of his wife Coleen Rooney, who finished as the runner-up in the 2024 series. The arrival of high-profile figures like Rooney, Page, and Sweeney highlights the star-studded nature of this year's cast, which aims to attract a broad television audience.

The controversy surrounding Sweeney's absence from Annie contrasts sharply with the excitement generated by the other arrivals. While Page focused on her personal wellness goals, Sweeney's situation raises questions about the prioritization of television contracts over live performance commitments. The show is scheduled to launch on November 16, and viewers can expect a mix of veteran soap actors and new celebrities to face the challenges of the jungle.

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As the cast assembles in Australia, the juxtaposition of Page's lighthearted excitement and Sweeney's contentious departure sets the tone for the upcoming season. The logistical challenges of replacing Sweeney in Bradford remain unresolved, with her next eight shows at the Alhambra Theatre currently without a confirmed replacement. The television industry watches closely to see how these behind-the-scenes drama narratives influence the viewing numbers for the prime-time ITV event.