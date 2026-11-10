Joanna Page and Claire Sweeney Arrive in Australia for I'm A Celebrity

Actress Joanna Page joins Claire Sweeney in Brisbane for the ITV jungle series. Sweeney faces backlash after abandoning her stage role to join the camp.

Joanna Page arrived in Brisbane on Tuesday as the sixth celebrity to join the cast of I'm A Celebrity, arriving hours after former Coronation Street star Claire Sweeney made her entrance. The Gavin and Stacey actress, aged forty-nine, stepped off the plane wearing leopard print trousers, signaling a dramatic departure from her usual South Wales home. Her arrival marks the latest chapter in the buildup to the highly anticipated ITV reality competition that launches later this month.

Joanna Page Describes Relaxing Flight

The actress told reporters she traveled a long way from Barry Island and expressed regret that her co-star Nessa was not accompanying her on this adventure. She noted that the flight offered a welcome change from her daily routine of caring for four children, allowing her to sit down, watch films, and eat without interruption. During the journey, she felt excited seeing Love Actually and Taskmaster available on the entertainment system, though she ultimately chose not to watch Love Actually in front of other passengers.

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Claire Sweeney Faces Ticket Holder Backlash

Claire Sweeney arrived earlier in the day dressed in a snakeskin Adidas tracksuit, drawing attention due to her recent withdrawal from the Annie musical tour in Woking. The fifty-five-year-old star had just weeks prior canceled eight scheduled performances with little notice, causing frustration among ticket holders who paid to see her play Miss Hannigan. Drag artist La Voix was drafted in to cover the remaining dates in Woking, while it remains unclear who will replace her for eight shows in Bradford at the Alhambra Theatre.

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Sweeney Deflects Questions About Show

At Brisbane Airport, Sweeney attempted to hide her participation in the jungle series by claiming she came to Australia solely to get hair extensions done. She joked that she could not secure an appointment in Liverpool and insisted she would only stay for a day before returning home, noting that her mother thinks she is bonkers. Despite these deflections, she admitted being a big fan of the show and confirmed she would watch it this year. Contractual obligations with ITV require her to remain in Australia for the duration of the series regardless of early elimination.

Previous Stars Set Precedent for Cast

The arrival of Page and Sweeney follows Wayne Rooney and YouTuber Sharky, who landed on Monday as the first two celebrities for the season. Wayne Rooney is following in the footsteps of his wife Coleen Rooney, who finished as runner-up on the show in twenty-twenty-four. Alan Halsall, who played Tyrone Dobbs alongside Sweeney in Coronation Street, previously competed in the jungle in twenty-twenty-four. Sweeney herself rose to fame as Lindsey Corkhill in Brookside before leaving her soap role earlier this year to pursue the musical theater production.