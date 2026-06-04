Joanna Klein Joins Nina Tassler's Kismet Creative Group As SVP

Joanna Klein has joined Nina Tassler's Kismet Creative Group, which is under an overall deal at Sony Pictures Television, as Senior Vice President.

Lionsgate’s Keith Warren Upped to EVP, Will Head TV Business Affairs Following Vice Chairman Sandra Stern’s DepartureChace Crawford & P.J. Byrne Star In Black Comedy ‘We Were Once Men’ In Works At Amazon, Jennifer Salke Exec Produces ‘The Boys’ Reunion Project: Former CBS Entertainment Chairman Nina Tassler has recruited another veteran TV executive-turned-producer, Joanna Klein, for her Kismet Creative Group.

Klein has joined Kismet, which is under an overall deal at Sony Pictures Television Studios, as Senior Vice President.

“I am thrilled to have Joanna join Kismet Creative Group,” Tassler said. “As a producer, former network executive, and colleague at sister companies, I know first hand – Joanna is a dynamo! I love her passion, her creative sensibility, and her business acumen. We’re all excited to finally get to work together”.

Klein most recently was partnered with Jennie Snyder Urman at Urman’s CBS Studios-based Sutton St. Productions for seven years. Through that partnership, Klein executive produced Urman’s hit CBS drama seriesStarz Greenlights ‘Power: Legacy’ Series Starring Joseph Sikora & Michael Rainey Jr.Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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