Joann to Shutter Over Half of Stores in Bankruptcy Restructuring

Fabric and craft retailer Joann plans to close approximately 500 stores, more than half its footprint, as it seeks to sell the business amidst ongoing financial struggles.

This decision comes amidst a challenging period for the company, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in a year last month.

Citing factors such as sluggish consumer demand and inventory shortages, Joann initially sought Chapter 11 in March 2024 and emerged as a private company. However, persistent operational difficulties led to a second bankruptcy filing in January. The company is now aiming to sell its business and stated in a court filing that closing underperforming locations is essential to facilitate this process. 'This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve,' the company said in a statement. 'But right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward.' Joann currently operates around 800 stores across 49 states. The initial list of the approximately 500 locations slated for closure is available on the company's website. The specific timeline for these closures and the number of employees affected remain unclear. Joann's motion filed on Wednesday seeks court approval to initiate the closure process.Joann's history dates back to 1943, beginning with a single store in Cleveland, Ohio. The retailer expanded into a national chain and later rebranded itself as 'Joann' for its 75th anniversary. Both of Joann's recent bankruptcy filings occurred during a period of slowdown in discretionary spending, particularly with consumers engaging less in at-home crafts compared to the surge witnessed during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has also faced intensifying competition from rivals like Hobby Lobby and larger retailers, such as Target, which now offer a wide range of art supplies and kits. While Joann implemented a new business plan upon exiting bankruptcy last spring, 'unanticipated inventory challenges post-emergence, coupled with the prolonged impact of an excessively sluggish retail economy, put (Joann) back into an untenable debt position,' interim CEO Michael Prendergast stated in a sworn court declaration filed when Joann initiated its latest Chapter 11 proceedings on January 15. Prendergast explained that inventory shortages had a cascading effect on Joann's core operations, particularly when 'in-stock levels eventually dropped by upwards of 10%' and led to 'a new phase of operational distress.'Citing these and other macroeconomic challenges prevalent in the retail industry recently, Joann insists that selling the business is the most viable course of action. The company claims to have a proposed 'stalking horse' bid agreement with Gordon Brothers Retail Partners. This agreement serves as a baseline offer and other potential buyers can subsequently submit competing bids





