JOANN to Close 500 Stores Nationwide Amid Bankruptcy Filing

JOANN, the crafts and fabrics retailer, has announced plans to close approximately 500 stores across the country as part of its second bankruptcy filing. The company cited ongoing industry, economic, and financial challenges as the driving force behind this decision.

JOANN , the crafts and fabrics retailer, is set to close approximately 500 of its roughly 850 stores nationwide due to its second bankruptcy filing. The company cited ongoing industry, economic, and financial challenges as reasons for the decision, stating that a court-supervised sale process is the best way to maximize the value of the business. As part of its Chapter 11 proceedings, JOANN filed a motion on February 12, 2025, seeking court approval to begin closing the stores.

A hearing to approve this motion is scheduled for Friday, February 14. Texas is home to 43 JOANN stores across 35 cities, with Houston boasting the most locations at four. The company anticipates that going-out-of-business sales will commence at the slated closure stores on Saturday, February 15, and could persist for several months. In a statement, JOANN officials acknowledged the difficult nature of this decision, recognizing its impact on employees, customers, and communities. They explained that a thorough analysis of store performance and future strategic alignment determined which stores would remain operational. Right-sizing the store footprint is crucial to ensuring JOANN's long-term viability. The company was founded in 1943 and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March 2024, listing over $2.44 billion in total debts against approximately $2.26 billion in total assets. In its initial filing, JOANN reported securing commitments for around $132 million in new financing and anticipated reducing its debt by approximately $505 million. While the organization hasn't explicitly addressed the reasons behind its increased debt, the Associated Press reported last year that consumers have been cutting back on non-essential spending amidst inflationary pressures





