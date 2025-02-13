Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores Amid Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Joann Fabrics, facing financial challenges and a shift in consumer behavior, will be closing approximately 500 underperforming stores across the nation. This move comes as the company seeks to streamline operations and navigate a challenging retail environment marked by the rise of e-commerce and increased competition.

Joann Fabrics , a well-known fabric and crafts retailer, is closing approximately 500 of its remaining 800 stores nationwide. This decision comes as the company faces Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in a year, mirroring a broader struggle within the retail industry. Closures will impact shoppers across the country, but states like California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington are expected to bear the brunt of the impact.

The company attributes this move to streamlining operations and reducing costs, citing underperforming stores as the primary targets. While Joann initially saw a surge in sales during the pandemic as people turned to DIY projects, customer demand has since waned, coupled with a significant debt burden of $1.2 billion as of December 2023. Closing sales have already commenced, offering discounts up to 90% off, as the company seeks to attract customers during this transition period. The Joann Fabrics closures reflect a larger trend impacting brick-and-mortar retailers, particularly those operating in the middle market. Experts explain that the company faces a tough position, struggling to match the agility of local craft stores while falling short of the scale and efficiency of giants like Walmart or Amazon. Further compounding the challenge is the fact that the average Joann customer only makes 4-6 visits per year compared to 12-15 visits for other retailers, making it harder to sustain a large retail footprint. Experts predict that retailers who can successfully navigate this changing landscape will be those who can seamlessly blend online and in-person shopping experiences. This 'phygital' approach, as it is termed, will be crucial in justifying the overhead costs associated with physical stores. Looking ahead to 2025, the retail market is expected to undergo a significant transformation, favoring retailers that can adapt quickly and embrace innovative strategies to engage customers in both the physical and digital realms





