Joann Fabrics Plans to Close Over 500 Stores

To navigate these hurdles, Joann is seeking to sell the business, and the store closures are deemed a crucial step in facilitating this process. In a statement released to The Associated Press, Joann acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, 'This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve.' However, the company emphasized that 'right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward.' Joann currently operates approximately 800 stores across 49 states. A list of the targeted 500 locations slated for closure is available on the company's website. The precise timeline for these closures and the number of employees affected remain unclear. Joann's motion filed on Wednesday seeks court approval to commence the closure process. The roots of Joann date back to 1943, with its humble beginnings in a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio. Over time, the retailer expanded into a national chain, known as Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores. In celebration of its 75th anniversary, the company rebranded itself with the shortened 'Joann' name. Both bankruptcy filings experienced by Joann within the past year coincided with a slowdown in discretionary spending, particularly in the realm of at-home crafts. The company has also faced escalating competition in the crafts sector from rivals like Hobby Lobby, as well as from larger retailers such as Target, which now offer a wide array of art supplies and kits. Despite implementing a new business plan following its emergence from bankruptcy last spring, 'unanticipated inventory challenges post-emergence, coupled with the prolonged impact of an excessively sluggish retail economy, put (Joann) back into an untenable debt position,' interim CEO Michael Prendergast stated in a sworn court declaration filed when Joann initiated its latest Chapter 11 proceedings on January 15. Prendergast explained that inventory shortages had a profound ripple effect on Joann's core business, particularly when 'in-stock levels eventually dropped by upwards of 10%' and led to 'a new phase of operational distress.' Citing these and other macroeconomic challenges prevalent in the retail landscape, Joann maintains that selling the business is the most viable path forward.





