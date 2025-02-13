Joann Fabrics is Closing 500 Stores as Part of Bankruptcy Proceedings

Joann Fabrics, the well-known retailer of fabrics and crafts, is set to close approximately 500 stores across the United States in the coming months. This decision comes as the company faces financial difficulties and navigates its second bankruptcy filing in less than a year. The closures are part of a strategy to 'right-size' the company's store footprint and ensure its long-term viability. Joann joins a growing list of retailers struggling to adapt to changing consumer habits and economic pressures.

Joann, the fabric and crafts retailer, is closing more than half of its 800 stores in the coming months as it continues to navigate the bankruptcy process. Approximately 500 stores across the United States are closing, the retailer said in a statement to CNN, saying that 'right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward.

' A Joann spokesperson said, 'This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our team members, our customers and all of the communities we serve.' Court filings reveal that stores are closing in all 50 states - with California, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington among those most heavily affected by the closures. \The major reduction in its footprint comes after Joann filed for bankruptcy last month for the second time in less than a year. The retailer first filed for Chapter 11 in March 2024, but it emerged a few weeks later as a private company and kept all of its stores open. In its second bankruptcy filing last month, Joann blamed inventory issues that were 'acute and unexpected.' The company had previously revealed in court documents that it faced an 'unexpected ramp-down, and, in some cases, the entire cessation of production' of some critical products. The company also said at the time it was looking for a buyer. Newly filed court documents reveal that as the 'sale process progressed, and prospective bidders continued to conduct diligence and refine their potential bids, the debtors and their advisors were able to identify a subset of underperforming stores that are unlikely to be considered or included in any going concern bid.' \Joann joins a growing list of struggling brick-and-mortar stores that are unable to stay financially viable in a changing consumer environment. Many Americans have dialed back discretionary purchases in response to inflation. Meanwhile, overall in retail, some brands that were on a downward trajectory before 2020 enjoyed a pandemic and post-pandemic shopping boom. But as normal shopping patterns return, some of those brands are now headed back down that path to bankruptcy. Beyond Joann, other retailers shuttering locations this year include Kohl's and Macy's. In total, more than 15,000 stores are expected to close in 2025 - more than double the amount last year, according to Coresight Research





abc7newsbayarea / 🏆 529. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RETAIL BANKRUPTCY CLOSURES JOANN FABRICS ECONOMIC CONDITIONS CONSUMER TRENDS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Joann Fabrics to close 500 stores after bankruptcyJoann Fabrics is closing 500 stores leaving just 300 remaining open nationwide.

Read more »

Joann is closing 500 stores nationwide, here are the 3 closing in UtahJoann, the fabrics and crafts retailer, is closing more than half of its 800 stores in the coming months. Three of the closing stores are located in Utah.

Read more »

Joann Fabrics to Close Nearly 500 Stores NationwideFabric and crafts retailer Joann Fabrics announced the closure of approximately 500 stores across the United States. This decision comes almost a year after the company filed for bankruptcy in March 2024, citing high shipping costs and declining consumer demand. Joann initiated a court-supervised sale process in January and will begin going-out-of-business sales this Saturday.

Read more »

Joann Fabrics to Close Over 500 Stores in Bankruptcy RestructuringBeloved fabric and crafting retailer Joann is facing another bankruptcy filing, leading to the closure of over half its stores nationwide. The company cites ongoing challenges in the retail environment and its financial situation as reasons for the restructuring. While the full list of closures is yet to be released, Joann aims to maximize its value through a sale process and reduce costs by downsizing its store footprint.

Read more »

Joann Fabrics to Close 500 Stores as Part of Bankruptcy RestructuringJoann Fabrics, the craft retailer, plans to close approximately 500 of its stores across the U.S. This decision comes as the company seeks to sell the business and address operational challenges including sluggish consumer demand and inventory shortages. The closures are part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, the second time Joann has filed for bankruptcy in a year.

Read more »

Crafts retailer Joann is closing 500 stores — including these Southern California locationsThe announcement comes just weeks after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year.

Read more »