Joan Smalls discusses her ended friendship with Candice Swanepoel, citing emotional manipulation and a relationship with Tom Brady as the primary cause.

Joan Smalls has officially confirmed that she severed her long-standing friendship with fellow Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel in April, a decision directly triggered by Swanepoel's romantic involvement with NFL legend Tom Brady. The supermodel revealed that the break occurred after Swanepoel, who is currently dating the retired quarterback, ended an eight-month relationship with former NFL star Brady, causing a significant rift between the two former close friends.

The Catalyst For The Friendship Breakup

Smalls explained that she realized the end of her connection with Swanepoel when she noticed Swanepoel began dating Tom Brady, 49, just months after their own romance concluded. This development complicated matters because Smalls had been open with Swanepoel about her own past interactions with the football icon, making Swanepoel's new relationship feel like a betrayal of their previously intimate bond. The model recalled feeling perplexed when Swanepoel finally initiated a serious conversation about their drifting apart, noting that it was the first time they had faced such a critical crossroads in their relationship.

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Allegations Of Manipulation And Gaslighting

In a candid discussion, Smalls detailed her side of the conflict, accusing Swanepoel of gaslighting and diminishing her emotional experiences to justify her actions. Smalls stated that she had been vulnerable with her friend for over fifteen years, sharing intimate details of her life and relationships, only to feel devalued when Swanepoel claimed her connection with Brady was casual or invalid. The model described feeling infuriated by what she perceived as Swanepoel's attitude that she did not need to consider her friend's feelings, despite acknowledging that adults do not require permission to date.

Swanepoel's Representation Responds

Amidst the public fallout, a representative for Candice Swanepoel issued a statement on Wednesday, October 28, addressing the rumors that Tom Brady had driven a wedge between the two models. The spokesperson emphasized that Swanepoel has always maintained a high level of privacy regarding her personal life and that her current focus remains firmly on raising her children. This official comment came shortly after Us reported in October 2026 that Swanepoel was dating Brady, news that preceded Smalls' removal of all shared images from her social media accounts.

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Long-Term Implications For The Supermodels

The public nature of this dispute highlights the complex dynamics within the celebrity community, particularly among those who have worked together in high-profile environments like the Victoria's Secret brand. Smalls noted that after stepping back from the friendship, she consulted with other female friends who suggested that Swanepoel's behavior was not an isolated incident, implying a pattern of similar actions in the past. This revelation has added another layer of scrutiny to Swanepoel's public persona and the enduring legacy of her time with the modeling franchise.

Tom Brady's Response To The Drama

While the two models navigate the aftermath of their friendship breakdown, Tom Brady has attempted to deflect attention from the personal drama surrounding him. The retired NFL star shared a cryptic message via his Instagram Story on Thursday, November 5, stating that individuals are not responsible for correcting every false narrative about their lives. This message appeared to be a subtle response to the swirling rumors and public speculation regarding his relationships with the prominent fashion models, as he maintains his focus on his post-football life.