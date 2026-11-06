Joan Smalls Responds to Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady Rumors

Joan Smalls addresses the reported rift with Candice Swanepoel regarding Tom Brady, while Swanepoel's team emphasizes privacy and family focus amidst ongoing celebrity speculation.

Joan Smalls has publicly addressed the intense speculation surrounding her professional relationship with Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady, marking a significant shift from previous silence. The supermodel used her social media platform to share a message about personal boundaries and the complexities of public perception. This statement comes after months of rumors suggesting a deep-seated feud within the Victoria's Secret modeling community.

Joan Smalls Clarifies The Relationship Dynamics

Joan Smalls posted a message that read, "You are not responsible for correcting every false version of you that exists in someone else's head," followed by three heart emojis. The statement was widely interpreted as a response to the narrative that she had been unfairly portrayed as a backstabber. The model has previously alluded to the situation in deleted comments, including one that read, "I'm not friends with backstabbers." Another alleged comment mentioned, "There is no girl code with some people." These remarks fueled the narrative that the rift was personal and bitter. The model's direct quote offers a clear stance on how she handles misinformation without engaging in public arguments.

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Candice Swanepoel Team Defends The Privacy

Candice Swanepoel's representative has stepped in to address the growing rumors and protect the model's reputation. The spokesperson stated, "Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, with her focus remaining on raising her children." This official comment was issued on Wednesday, October 28, responding to widespread media coverage. The team emphasized that the supermodel's primary interests lie in her family life rather than celebrity drama. The statement served to distance Swanepoel from the public feud narrative that had circulated online.

The Timeline Of Tom Brady And Candice Swanepoel

Reports initially broke in October 2026 that Tom Brady was dating Candice Swanepoel. This news emerged just days after Joan Smalls left a cryptic social media post. An insider revealed that the pair have been seeing each other since the spring. Additional reports indicated that Brady and Swanepoel "were seeing each other on and off for about a year between 2023 and 2024." The relationship was described as a casual fling by some sources. This timeline aligns with the period when rumors about the Victoria's Secret rift began to circulate.

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Joan Smalls On The Friendship With Candice Swanepoel

Joan Smalls explained that her distress stemmed from the betrayal of friendship rather than romantic jealousy. The model stated that the issue was "not even necessarily about Tom, but more about the fact that Candice was someone she considered such a close friend." Smalls had confided in Swanepoel about her own past relationship with Brady. The supermodel felt blindsided by the subsequent public speculation. This personal context highlights the emotional weight behind the reported conflict between the two models.

Visionary Impact On Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The rift became visually apparent when Swanepoel and Smalls walked the runway at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on October 15. The two were not photographed together at the event, despite both being present. This visual separation was interpreted as a sign of the ongoing tension. Smalls had also posted a comment on Just Jared's Instagram post, writing, "Two words: SUMMER HOUSE !" This comment was widely believed to reference a viral love triangle. The modeling legend has kept tight-lipped about the romance, focusing instead on her professional duties.