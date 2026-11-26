Rumors of a falling out started to swirl after the models did not pose for a photo together during the Victoria’s Secret fashion show this year.

Rumors of a falling out between the pair started to swirl in October after fans pointed out the models did not once pose for a photo together during the Victoria’s Secret fashion show this year.

Smalls on Wednesday confirmed her feud with Swanepoel during an episode of the “Cutting Room Floor” podcast, revealing that she stopped speaking to her model pal all the way back in April.they fell out shortly after Swanepoel started dating Brady following Smalls’ own eight-month relationship with the retired quarterback. Smalls also recalled followers filling comments with speculation about her friendship with Swanepoel. She responded to one of them: “I’m not friends with backstabbers.

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” Candice Swanepoel, left, and Joan Smalls attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. In response to another, she wrote: “There is no girl code with some people. And the disrespect and carelessness in how they treat you is so unimaginable. There’s no going back.