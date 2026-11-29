Model Joan Smalls alleges on podcast that Candice Swanepoel and her team sabotaged a major career opportunity due to rivalry with Tom Brady.

Model Joan Smalls has made serious allegations against her former friend Candice Swanepoel, claiming the Victoria's Secret Angel caused her to lose a major professional job. The accusation surfaced on Wednesday during an episode of the podcast The Cutting Room Floor. Smalls stated that the casting director canceled the opportunity after Swanepoel expressed negative feelings about her presence.

The Alleged Professional Sabotage

Smalls described a specific incident where a high-profile role seemed secure until a last-minute intervention occurred. She recalled that production staff were ready to book flights and confirm her travel dates for the assignment. The situation changed abruptly when her agent Kyle Hagler received a call from the casting director. The director reportedly stated that while both models were initially requested, Swanepoel had strong objections to Smalls attending.

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The Puerto Rican star emphasized that this cancellation removed a significant financial and career opportunity from her hands. She expressed frustration that her hard-earned position in the industry was undermined by personal grievances. Smalls described the action as diabolical, noting that it took food off her plate based on a conflict she did not initiate.

A 15-Year Friendship Fractured

The public rift between the two supermodels stems directly from their respective connections to former NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Smalls and Swanepoel enjoyed a fifteen-year friendship characterized by shared runway appearances and collaborative advertising campaigns. However, the dynamic shifted last month following revelations that Swanepoel and Brady had been dating for several months.

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Smalls confirmed that Brady was the catalyst for the explosive public falling out between the two women. She noted that she and Brady were involved in an eight-month romantic relationship that had ended prior to Swanepoel's romance with him becoming public knowledge. The timing of the betrayal accusation aligns with the period when Swanepoel and Brady's relationship began to gain media attention.

Confidentiality and Emotional Manipulation Claims

During the podcast interview, Smalls detailed how she trusted Swanepoel with intimate details of her past relationship with Brady. She claimed to have had multiple private conversations where she confided in her friend about the situationship. Smalls admitted that she potentially oversharred information, believing Swanepoel represented a safe and supportive space for such disclosures.

The model further alleged that Swanepoel engaged in gaslighting and emotional manipulation during the breakup and subsequent fallout. She stated that Swanepoel used the confidential information to damage Smalls' professional reputation. Smalls accused her former friend of trying to assassinate her character to secure exclusive access to Brady.

Industry Response and Next Steps

Smalls explained that her decision to speak out on the podcast was driven by a need to clear her name and address damaging narratives. She highlighted the pain of being devalued in professional spaces where she continues to fight for representation as a woman of Black and Latin descent. The star emphasized her pride in her career trajectory despite the obstacles she has faced.

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Representatives for both Joan Smalls and Candice Swanepoel have been contacted for comment regarding these serious allegations. As of this report, neither camp has issued an official response to the claims made on the podcast. The situation remains unresolved as both models continue their respective careers in the fashion and entertainment industries.