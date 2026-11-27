Joan Smalls claims Candice Swanepoel got her fired from a modeling gig due to tensions over Swanepoel's relationship with Tom Brady, sparking industry debate.

Joan Smalls has issued a stark accusation against former close friend Candice Swanepoel, alleging that the Brazilian supermodel orchestrated her removal from a high-profile modeling assignment. The Puerto Rican model, 38, stated that the incident occurred amidst escalating personal tensions linked to Swanepoel's romantic relationship with NFL legend Tom Brady. Smalls described the event as a deliberate act that caused significant professional and emotional damage to her career standing.

Details Of The Casting Incident

The specific conflict arose when Smalls was on the verge of finalizing travel arrangements for a major job. Smalls explained that she was in the process of booking flights when her agent, Kyle, contacted her with urgent news. The casting director reportedly informed the team that while both models were initially selected for the role, they felt uncomfortable with Smalls being present on set. This directive resulted in Smalls being abruptly dropped from the project just hours before her departure.

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Smalls characterized the justification provided by the casting director as baseless and damaging to her professional reputation. She noted that the claim of being uncomfortable with her presence was a pretext used to favor her former friend. The model emphasized that she had to work tirelessly to secure opportunities in a competitive industry, making the sudden loss of the gig particularly painful. She described the situation as diabolical because it involved her own former ally facilitating her professional exclusion.

Stakeholder Perspectives On The Fallout

Host Recho Omondi provided context during the discussion, imagining the perspective of a model who might feel intimidated by Smalls. Omondi suggested that some might view Smalls as a large, scary presence that could create awkward dynamics on set. However, Smalls rejected this narrative entirely, stating that the accusation that she was frightening or unwelcome was hurtful and unfair. She pointed out that Swanepoel appears to navigate the industry with ease, while she frequently feels devalued and struggles for respect.

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Smalls further elaborated on the depth of her past friendship with Swanepoel, revealing that they had been intimate confidantes for years. The two models had a bond so close that Swanepoel assisted Smalls in drafting text messages to Brady. Smalls shared that she disclosed private and potentially detrimental details about her romance with Brady to Swanepoel, believing her to be a safe space. This trust was broken, according to Smalls, when the friendship deteriorated following the confirmation of the romance.

Impact On The Modeling Industry And Personal Life

The rupture between the two models is directly attributed to the relationship between Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady. Smalls confirmed that the romance acted as the catalyst for the end of their more than fifteen-year friendship. She revealed that she had been dating Brady for eight months prior to the fallout, contradicting internet speculation that it was merely a casual fling. The discovery of this relationship led to a severance in communication and a breakdown of their personal bond.

Following the initial conflict, Smalls alleges that she issued an ultimatum to their mutual friends, forcing them to choose sides. This move effectively split their social circle and intensified the public nature of their disagreement. While Swanepoel continues to be linked to Brady, who is 49, the professional consequences for Smalls have been significant. She maintains that she is still fighting to establish her rightful place in an industry that has marginal her during this period.

The incident highlights the complex interplay between personal relationships and professional opportunities in the high-stakes world of fashion modeling. Smalls' allegations suggest that personal biases can override merit-based casting decisions. The modeling community remains divided, with some supporting Smalls' claim of unfair treatment while others question the validity of her assertions. The long-term impact on both models' careers remains uncertain as the public debate continues.

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As the controversy unfolds, the focus remains on the accountability of industry professionals who facilitate such exclusions. Smalls has not yet filed formal complaints but is vocal about the need for transparency and fairness. The situation serves as a case study in how celebrity relationships can disrupt professional networks. Observers are watching to see if the casting director or agency involved will issue a statement regarding the decision to replace Smalls with Swanepoel.