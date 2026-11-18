A new 45th anniversary deluxe edition honors Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, featuring lost 1980 recordings alongside the platinum hit album that defined her career.

Joan Jett and her backing band The Blackhearts are marking a significant milestone with the release of a 45th anniversary deluxe edition of their landmark self-titled album. This comprehensive package includes rare, previously lost recordings from a 1980 studio session, offering fans a deeper look into the creation of one of the most influential rock records in history. The release coincides with Joan Jett's enduring status as a central figure in rock and roll, highlighted by her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Original Recording Discovered After Lost Decades

The star of this deluxe edition is a long-lost version of the 1981 album that was originally recorded during two-hour sessions at ODO Studios in New York. Although the early takes sounded surprisingly polished, Jett and The Blackhearts, featuring Ricky Byrd on guitar replacing original member Eric Ambel, decided to re-record the entire set for the official release. The original master tapes remained hidden at producer Kenny Laguna's residence until their recent rediscovery, allowing this new edition to finally present the complete genesis of the record. This archival find provides a unique contrast between the initial studio experiments and the final polished product that captivated audiences worldwide.

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Commercial Triumph and Radio Domination

The original 1981 album achieved massive commercial success, reaching number two on the Billboard 200 chart and earning platinum certification. Its lead single, a cover of the 1975 Arrows song "I Love Rock 'n' Roll," spent seven weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and held the top spot on Mainstream Rock Airplay for five weeks. This dominance was followed by another top ten hit with her cover of "Crimson and Clover." These achievements cemented Jett's reputation as a queen of rock noise, blending glam and punk elements with muscular arrangements and high-energy performances that resonated with millions of listeners.

From Runaways Breakup to Solo Career Launch

Joan Jett's journey to this solo success was fraught with challenges following the dissolution of the Runaways in the spring of 1979. The breakup left her feeling devastated and rudderless, as she faced public skepticism and a sense of depression in Los Angeles. Manager Toby Mamis recalled that Jett was initially too shy to approach Suzi Quatro, whom she admired, but Mamis encouraged her to channel her devotion to rock into her own career. She signed with Neil Bogart's Boardwalk Records in the U.S. and worked with producers Kenny Laguna and Ritchie Cordell to craft her new sound, overcoming a difficult transition period that nearly saw her join the military.

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Album Production and Tracklist Details

The recorded album features a mix of originals and covers, including tracks like "Be Straight" and "Oh Woe Is Me." The original release initially struggled with a holiday single, "Little Drummer Boy," but the inclusion of the title track provided the necessary momentum for success. The Blackhearts, described as a leather-clad rock quartet, toured extensively to support the album, performing songs such as "You're Too Possessive" and "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)." Jett's production skills were also evident, as she had previously produced albums for bands like the Germs, bringing a distinct artistic vision to her own projects.

Legacy and Future Celebrations

Today, Joan Jett continues to perform globally, maintaining her iconic black-clad image and active presence on stage at age 68. Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's praised Jett's enduring energy and musical intuition. The new deluxe edition, scheduled for release on December 11, will package both the original album and the newly found 1980 recordings. Additionally, a Record Store Day Black Friday release will feature the lost ODO Studios recordings, ensuring that this pivotal moment in rock history remains accessible to new and longtime fans alike.