Joan Cusack's Return to Hollywood After 11 Years, First Red Carpet Appearance in Over a Decade

Joan Cusack, a two-time Oscar nominee, has made a cautious return to the public eye after an 11-year absence from Hollywood. She is promoting her new film Toy Story 5, marking her first red carpet appearances in over a decade. Joan shares sons Dylan John, 28, and Miles, 25, with her husband, Richard Burke, and lives in Chicago.

Joan Cusack has been making a cautious return to the public eye this month after an 11 year absence from Hollywood . The two-time Oscar nominee, now 63, is returning to the spotlight to promote her new film Toy Story 5 - marking her first red carpet appearances for over a decade.

She shares sons Dylan John, 28, and Miles, 25, with her husband, Richard Burke, who she married in 1996. The family live in Chicago, away from the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles, where they previously resided. Joan Cusack has been making a cautious return to the public eye this month after an 11 year absence from Hollywood (seen in 1997).

The huge 80s and 90s star, now 63, is returning to the spotlight to promote her new film Toy Story 5 - marking her first red carpet appearances for over a decade (seen in May 2026). Speaking at the premiere for Toy Story 5 on Tuesday night, she said: 'I feel so honored to have worked in this industry for a long time.

'But it's also great to live your life and raise your kids and be in Chicago and be a normal person,' she continued. 'It's kind of priceless, so there's that. ' She added: 'There are not that many movies that do huge red carpets unless you're doing an action film. ' In Chicago, she owns a gift shop called Judy Maxwell Home.

The shop is named after Barbra Streisand's character in What's Up Doc? (1972), which is her favorite movie. The shop's website says it is 'full of well sweet, and sometimes silly, curated items for the home. Perfect for quick gifts, local crafts and last minute surprises'.

Joan rose to stardom with her roles in 1988's Working Girl and 1997's In & Out, for which she received two Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations. She also starred alongside her famous brother, 59, in Sixteen Candles. Her other roles include Addams Family Values (1993), School of Rock (2003) and the TV comedy Shameless, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award. Her last acting role was in Netflix's 2019 holiday film Let It Snow.

She shares sons Dylan John, 28, and Miles, 25, with her husband, Richard Burke, who she married in 1996. Her other roles include Addams Family Values (1993), School of Rock (2003) - seen - and the TV comedy Shameless, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award. Toy Story 5 focuses on her character, Jessie.

'This time it's Toy meets Tech,' reads an official synopsis. 'Buzz, Woody, Jessie and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they're introduced to what kids are obsessed with today....electronics! ' Bonnie is now fascinated with a smart tablet called Lily Pad, which her parents gave her. Jessie tells Woody, 'I'm losing Bonnie to this device.

' Also in the film are Tony Hale as Forky, Blake Clark as Slinky Dog, Wallace Shawn as Rex and John Ratzenberger as Hamm. New characters Lily Pad, Evil Bullseye and Pizza with Sunglasses are voiced by Greta Lee, Alan Cumming and Bad Bunny, respectively. Joan has described Jessie's narrative in the fifth film as 'glorious' and 'profound' in recent interview





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