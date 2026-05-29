Joan Cusack Returns to Hollywood Spotlight After 11-Year Absence

Joan Cusack made her red carpet return after an 11-year absence, attending the London premiere of her new movie Toy Story 5. The actress, 63, rose to stardom in the 1980s with roles in Working Girl and In & Out, for which she received two Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations. Cusack reprises her voice role as cowgirl toy Jessie in Pixar and Disney's new animated sequel, set to hit theaters on June 19.

Joan Cusack made her red carpet return on Thursday after an 11 year absence. The actress, 63, stepped back into the spotlight as she attended the London premiere of her new movie Toy Story 5 , held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square.

The Shameless star looked effortlessly chic in a white button-up shirt tucked into a long high-waisted black skirt. Cusack completed her stylish look with a silver watch and a pair of eyeglasses. She wore her short brunette hair in a bob with bangs parted down the middle.

The two-time Oscar nominee - who is John Cusack's sister - reprises her voice role as cowgirl toy Jessie in Pixar and Disney's new animated sequel, which is set to hit theaters on June 19. Cusack's last red carpet appearance was back in September 2015. Joan Cusack, 63, made her red carpet return on Thursday after 11 years.

The actress attended the London premiere of her new movie Toy Story 5 Cusack rose to stardom in the 1980s with her roles in 1988's Working Girl and 1997's In & Out, for which she received two Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations; Seen 1997 While at the event she posed with co-stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who are the voices behind Woody and Buzz. She was also joined by her dashing husband Richard Burke.

The two have been married since 1996 and share sons Dylan John Burke, 28, and Miles Burke, 25. Burke is the CEO of Envoy, which supports American businesses as they arrange visas for international employees. Cusack later mingled with her collaborators, including co-star Greta Lee, director Andrew Stanton and producer Lindsey Collins. For the past 15 years Cusack has stepped out of the Hollywood spotlight in favor of a quieter, more private life.

She and her husband live in Chicago, where Cusack owns a gift shop called Judy Maxwell Home. The shop is named after Barbra Streisand's character in What's Up Doc? (1972), which is Cusack's favorite movie. Cusack rose to stardom with her roles in 1988's Working Girl and 1997's In & Out, for which she received two Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations.

The latest installment of Toy Story will follow Buzz, Woody and Jessie as their jobs 'are challenged when they're introduced to what kids are obsessed with today....electronics!

' While at the event she posed with co-stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who are the voices behind Woody and Buzz; The trio seen with co-star Greta Lee She was also joined by her husband Richard Burke. The two have been married since 1996 and share sons Dylan John Burke, 28, and Miles Burke, 25 Burke is the CEO of Envoy, which supports American businesses as they arrange visas for international employees.

Her other roles include Addams Family Values (1993 - pictured in a still), School of Rock (2003) and the TV comedy Shameless, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award She also starred alongside her famous brother John, 59, in Sixteen Candles; The two seen in a throwback snap She also starred alongside her famous brother, 59, in Sixteen Candles. Her other roles include Addams Family Values (1993), School of Rock (2003) and the TV comedy Shameless, for which she won a Primetime Emmy Award.

Her last acting role was in Netflix's 2019 holiday film Let It Snow. The latest installment of Toy Story will follow Buzz, Woody and Jessie as their jobs 'are challenged when they're introduced to what kids are obsessed with today....electronics! ' as per the official synopsis





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