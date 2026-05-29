Joan Cusack Poses on Red Carpet for the First Time Since 2015 for ‘Toy Story 5’

Cusack returns as Jessie in the fifth installment of the franchise.

The two-time Academy award nominee made her first red carpet appearance since 2015 at the May 28 London premiere of “Toy Story 5. ” Cusack, who reprises her role in the film as the voice of the cowgirl toy Jessie, wore a long black skirt with a white button-down shirt and black glasses.

She was accompanied at the event by her husband, Richard Burke. Cusack, who won an Emmy Award for her work in “Shameless” in 2015, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years. She last appeared onscreen in three episodes of the TV series “Homecoming” in 2020. Her last film appearance onscreen in a movie was 2019’s “Let It Snow.

” Jessie takes center stage in “Toy Story 5,” which hits theaters June 19. In it, Jessie is focused on helping 8-year-old Bonnie find new friends. Cusack, 63, had long been one of Hollywood’s most bankable supporting comedy actors, securing Oscar nods for “In & Out” and “Working Girl. ” She’s also worked extensively with her brother, John Cusack, appearing alongside him in films like “Sixteen Candles,” “Say Anything,” “High Fidelity” and “Grosse Pointe Blank.

” In addition, she’s had roles in “School of Rock,” “Broadcast News,” “Addams Family Values” and “Runaway Bride,” as well as headlining her own short-lived sitcom, “What About Joan? ”“She just comes on the set and, you know, like Wile E. Coyote, just runs you over and you’re just like a flat pancake,” heDrew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories.

He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.

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Joan Cusack Makes Red Carpet Return After 11-Year AbsenceActress Joan Cusack, 63, stepped back into the spotlight at the London premiere of her new movie Toy Story 5, held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. Cusack, who rose to stardom in the 1980s, has stepped out of the Hollywood spotlight in favor of a quieter, more private life for the past 15 years. She and her husband live in Chicago, where Cusack owns a gift shop called Judy Maxwell Home. The latest installment of Toy Story will follow Buzz, Woody and Jessie as their jobs 'are challenged when they're introduced to what kids are obsessed with today....electronics!

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Joan Cusack Returns to Hollywood Spotlight After 11-Year AbsenceJoan Cusack made her red carpet return after an 11-year absence, attending the London premiere of her new movie Toy Story 5. The actress, 63, rose to stardom in the 1980s with roles in Working Girl and In & Out, for which she received two Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations. Cusack reprises her voice role as cowgirl toy Jessie in Pixar and Disney's new animated sequel, set to hit theaters on June 19.

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