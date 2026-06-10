Joan Cusack on Living a Normal Life in Chicago

Actress Joan Cusack talks about her life in Chicago and the importance of living a normal life despite being an actress. She reflects on her childhood and the influence of her parents on her decision to stay in the city.

Joan Cusack made a triumphant return to the red carpet at the premiere for Toy Story 5 , speaking about her life in Chicago and the importance of living a normal life despite being an actress.

Cusack, 63, arrived at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on Thursday, May 28, wearing a white button-up and long black skirt. She reflected on her childhood, saying her dad was a funny man who loved comedy and made home movies of the family. Cusack's decision to stay in Chicago is unusual for an actress, but it is where she grew up and her parents thought it was a good place to raise kids.

Several A-listers have chosen to leave Los Angeles and start new lives elsewhere, including Chrissy Metz, who relocated from Los Angeles to Nashville after starring in This Is Us. Cusack's experiences are a testament to the value of living a life outside of the spotlight and the importance of family and community





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