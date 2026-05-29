Joan Cusack Makes Red Carpet Return After 11-Year Absence

Actress Joan Cusack, 63, stepped back into the spotlight at the London premiere of her new movie Toy Story 5, held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. Cusack, who rose to stardom in the 1980s, has stepped out of the Hollywood spotlight in favor of a quieter, more private life for the past 15 years. She and her husband live in Chicago, where Cusack owns a gift shop called Judy Maxwell Home. The latest installment of Toy Story will follow Buzz, Woody and Jessie as their jobs 'are challenged when they're introduced to what kids are obsessed with today....electronics!

Joan Cusack made her red carpet return on Thursday after an 11-year absence. The actress, 63, stepped back into the spotlight as she attended the London premiere of her new movie Toy Story 5 , held at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square .

Cusack rose to stardom in the 1980s with her roles in 1988's Working Girl and 1997's In & Out, for which she received two Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations. The Shameless star looked effortlessly chic in a white button-up shirt tucked into a long high-waisted black skirt. She completed her stylish look with a silver watch and a pair of eyeglasses. Cusack wore her short brunette hair in a bob with bangs parted down the middle.

The two-time Oscar nominee reprises her voice role as cowgirl toy Jessie in Pixar and Disney's new animated sequel, which is set to hit theaters on June 19. Cusack's last red carpet appearance was back in September 2015. At the event, she posed with co-stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who are the voices behind Woody and Buzz. She was also joined by her dashing husband Richard Burke.

The two have been married since 1996 and share sons Dylan John Burke, 28, and Miles Burke, 25. Burke is the CEO of Envoy, which supports American businesses as they arrange visas for international employees. Cusack later mingled with her collaborators, including co-star Greta Lee, director Andrew Stanton and producer Lindsey Collins. For the past 15 years, Cusack has stepped out of the Hollywood spotlight in favor of a quieter, more private life.

She and her husband live in Chicago, where Cusack owns a gift shop called Judy Maxwell Home. The shop is named after Barbra Streisand's character in What's Up Doc? (1972), which is Cusack's favorite movie. Cusack rose to stardom with her roles in 1988's Working Girl and 1997's In & Out, for which she received two Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations.

The latest installment of Toy Story will follow Buzz, Woody and Jessie as their jobs 'are challenged when they're introduced to what kids are obsessed with today....electronics!

' The two-time Oscar nominee - who is John Cusack's sister - reprises her voice role as cowgirl toy Jessie in Pixar and Disney's new animated sequel, which is set to hit theaters on June 19. While at the event, she posed with co-stars Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, who are the voices behind Woody and Buzz. She was also joined by her husband Richard Burke.

The two have been married since 1996 and share sons Dylan John Burke, 28, and Miles Burke, 25. Burke is the CEO of Envoy, which supports American businesses as they arrange visas for international employees. The latest installment of Toy Story will follow Buzz, Woody and Jessie as their jobs 'are challenged when they're introduced to what kids are obsessed with today....electronics!

', Cusack has stepped out of the Hollywood spotlight in favor of a quieter, more private life. She and her husband live in Chicago, where Cusack owns a gift shop called Judy Maxwell Home. The shop is named after Barbra Streisand's character in What's Up Doc? (1972), which is Cusack's favorite movie.

Cusack rose to stardom with her roles in 1988's Working Girl and 1997's In & Out, for which she received two Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominations. The latest installment of Toy Story will follow Buzz, Woody and Jessie as their jobs 'are challenged when they're introduced to what kids are obsessed with today....electronics





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Joan Cusack Toy Story 5 London Premiere Odeon Luxe Leicester Square Working Girl In & Out Shameless Richard Burke Greta Lee Andrew Stanton Lindsey Collins Judy Maxwell Home Barbra Streisand What's Up Doc? Oscar Nominations

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