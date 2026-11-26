Actress Joan Collins, 93, joined celebrities at Claridge's Hotel for the unveiling of the 2026 Christmas tree designed by Dame Anya Hindmarch, celebrating festive glamour.

Legendary actress Joan Collins radiated timeless elegance on Wednesday night as she took center stage at Claridge's Hotel for the highly anticipated unveiling of the 2026 Christmas Tree. The 93-year-old Dynasty icon led a procession of celebrity guests, setting a tone of high-society festivity that defined the evening's atmosphere. Her presence alone was sufficient to draw attention, but her impeccable styling ensured she remained the focal point of the arrivals.

Claridge's 2026 Christmas Tree Design and Launch

The centerpiece of the evening was the newly revealed festive spruce, crafted under the artistic direction of Dame Anya Hindmarch. The designer, known for her innovative fashion accessories, brought her distinctive flair to the hotel's iconic lobby, creating a display that blended traditional holiday charm with contemporary sophistication. The tree served as a backdrop for countless photographs and conversations among the city's most prominent social figures.

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Joan Collins Styling and Celebrity Guests

Collins dressed to command attention, selecting a striking black off-the-shoulder gown that accentuated her figure while maintaining her signature poise. She accessorized the ensemble with a vivid red feather boa and polished black heels, completing the look with statement jewelry and her trademark flawless makeup. Accompanied by her husband, Percy Gibson, who is 61 years old, the couple navigated the crowd with ease, engaging with attendees who had traveled specifically to witness the event.

Among the notable attendees was Claudia Winkleman, the 54-year-old television presenter known for hosting The Traitors. Winkleman opted for a sleek monochrome outfit consisting of a black jacket, leggings, and boots, embodying modern minimalism. She was photographed sharing warm moments with Collins and Dame Anya, before rejoining her husband, Kris Thykier, for the remainder of the evening's festivities.

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Emma Thynn, the 40-year-old Marchioness of Bath, also made a memorable impression. She wore a form-fitting little black dress paired with black stilettos, showcasing a glamorous aesthetic that aligned with the event's upscale nature. Her presence joined a long line of high-profile socialites who have historically graced the rooms of Claridge's during the holiday season, adding to the venue's reputation for exclusivity and style.

The guest list extended to other well-known faces including Pixie Lott, who appeared radiant in a silver embellished gown complemented by a contrasting red clutch bag. Models Erin O'Connor and Laura Bailey both selected chic black dresses, while television personalities Joel Dommett, Fearne Cotton, and Trinny Woodall joined the mix. Also in attendance were Peter Phillips with his wife Harriet, Anna Maxwell Martin, Burn Gorman, Richard Arnold, and Stuart Carter, creating a diverse group of media and fashion influencers.

Context of Joan Collins Public Commentary

The festive gathering provided a stark contrast to recent serious commentary from Joan Collins regarding the status of women in modern society. Prior to this event, the actress had spoken candidly at the National Portrait Gallery about her concerns over the objectification of women. She described feeling that women are still frequently treated as objects, referencing her own experiences and observations over her extensive career.

Collins reflected on her upbringing in the 1940s and 1950s, noting a lack of education regarding women's health and bodily autonomy. She recalled instances where she had to seek information from older peers due to the silence surrounding these topics among adults. Her remarks highlighted a desire for greater awareness and protection for younger generations against the pressures of appearance and societal expectations.

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Despite the weight of these discussions, the unveiling of the Claridge's 2026 Christmas Tree remained a celebration of style and community. The event underscored the enduring appeal of high-profile charity and social gatherings in London, bringing together figures from various fields to mark the start of the holiday season. Collins's participation reaffirmed her status as a cultural staple who bridges generations of entertainment and fashion.