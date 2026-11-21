Dame Joan Collins, 93, states that women are treated worse today than in the 1970s, citing recent convictions like Russell Brand's. She discusses objectification and health education.

Dame Joan Collins, the 93-year-old British actress, has declared that the treatment of women in the entertainment industry and society at large has deteriorated significantly compared to the 1970s. Speaking recently, the iconic star argued that modern women are increasingly viewed as objects rather than professionals, facing heightened levels of sexual abuse and harassment that she finds more severe than those encountered earlier in her seven-decade career.

Collins Responds to Brand Conviction

Dame Joan Collins made her comments at a public event held at the National Portrait Gallery, immediately following the conviction of comedian Russell Brand for rape and sexual assault. The actress noted that high-profile cases, such as the ten-and-a-half-year prison sentence Brand received on November 5 for raping a fan and assaulting three other women, alongside grooming allegations against David Walliams, underscore the persistent dangers women face. She emphasized that despite the passage of time, the core issue of objectification remains deeply entrenched in professional and social environments.

Also read Lindsey Collins Confirms Toy Story Franchise Will Continue Indefinitely

Objectification and Industry Pressure

Dame Joan Collins explained that women often struggle to be respected as serious artists if they possess conventional attractiveness, noting that many men perceive attractive women as 'a piece of meat' or 'a piece of flesh.' She expressed deep sadness over the relentless pressure placed on women to maintain extreme thinness and undergo cosmetic procedures, such as acquiring 'fake faces' and 'fake boobs.' According to the actress, these societal demands represent a regression from the progress made during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, marking a period where she believes women were taken advantage of far more frequently than in previous eras.

Advertisement

Historical Context and Personal Experience

Dame Joan Collins has a long history of speaking out against industry misconduct, having previously described the 'endemic' sexual harassment she endured throughout her life, including allegations that she was raped by her first husband, actor Maxwell Reed. Beyond professional hazards, she highlighted the severe lack of health education during her childhood in the 1940s and 1950s. The London-born actress recalled discovering menstruation unexpectedly after finding blood in her bed, an incident that caused her significant fear and confusion until she sought answers from older schoolmates, illustrating the ignorance young women were subjected to regarding their own bodies.

Current Happiness and Future Projects

Despite her critical views on societal trends, Dame Joan Collins reported feeling secure and empowered in her current life. Married to her fifth husband, Percy Gibson, since 2002, she stated that she enjoys complete personal freedom, noting she does not need to cook breakfast for anyone. She highlighted her happiness with her 'wonderful' children and grandchildren, affirming her pride in being a woman of her age. Additionally, the actress shared that her latest film, titled My Duchess, where she portrays an older Wallis Simpson, is scheduled for release in February.