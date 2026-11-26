Joan Collins, 93, graced the unveiling of Claridge's 2026 Christmas Tree, joining a roster of celebrities including Claudia Winkleman and Emma Thynn for the festive evening event.

Joan Collins, the iconic actress known for her timeless elegance, commanded attention as she led the high-profile guest list at the unveiling of Claridge's 2026 Christmas Tree. The 93-year-old Dynasty legend arrived at Claridge's Hotel with her husband, Percy Gibson, who is 61, to celebrate the festive season with a star-studded gathering. The event highlighted the enduring glamour associated with the historic London establishment and its most famous seasonal tradition.

Festive Unveiling Details and Designer Collaboration

The centerpiece of the evening was the 2026 Christmas Tree, designed by Dame Anya Hindmarch. Collins, dressed in a chic black off-the-shoulder gown, accessorized with a striking red feather boa and black heels, perfectly complemented the sophisticated atmosphere. She mingled with guests such as Emma Thynn and Claudia Winkleman, sharing smiles and photographs amidst the festive decorations. The designer, Dame Anya Hindmarch, was present to admire the spruce alongside the celebrity attendees, marking a collaborative highlight for the 2026 holiday season.

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Celebrity Guests and Fashion Highlights

Other notable attendees included Claudia Winkleman, who opted for a monochrome look featuring a black jacket, leggings, and boots. The 54-year-old television host posed for photos with Collins and Hindmarch before rejoining her husband, Kris Thykier. Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath, also made a memorable appearance at the Claridge's event in a little black dress paired with black stilettos. The socialite, aged 40, was seen posing alongside Pixie Lott, who wore a shimmering silver embellished gown with a contrasting red clutch bag.

The guest list extended to include Fearne Cotton, Trinny Woodall, and Erin O'Connor, all of whom contributed to the fashionable ambiance of the evening. Joel Dommett attended with his wife Hannah, while Peter Phillips was accompanied by his new wife, Harriet. Anna Maxwell Martin and Burn Gorman were also in attendance, along with Richard Arnold and his husband Stuart Carter. The gathering underscored the event's status as a premier social occasion for British celebrities and socialites during the Christmas period.

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Collins Reflects on Women's Rights and Industry Changes

Beyond the festive festivities, Collins has recently spoken candidly about the evolution of women's treatment in society. She argued that women are still viewed as 'a piece of meat' and suggested that sexual abuse and objectification have worsened since the 1970s. These comments emerged following high-profile legal cases involving Russell Brand and allegations against David Walliams. Collins expressed sadness over the pressure on women to maintain extreme thinness and undergo cosmetic procedures, stating she feels conditions have deteriorated despite advances made in the 1960s, 70s, and 80s.

Historical Context and Personal Reflections on Health

Collins also discussed her personal history regarding women's health education, recalling her upbringing in the 1940s and 1950s. She shared that she was not informed about menstruation until she discovered blood in her bed, describing the experience as horrifying. She noted that girls at the time had to rely on older peers for information, highlighting the lack of open dialogue about bodily changes during her early years. These reflections were shared in the context of her broader advocacy for women's rights and her observation of endemic sexual harassment throughout her 75-year career.