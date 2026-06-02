Joan Collins credits her longevity to favourable genetics

Acting legend Joan Collins, 93, has stunned fans with her age-defying appearance, crediting her longevity to favourable genetics she inherited from her parents. Collins, who has maintained her incredibly youthful looks for 45 years since shooting to international fame as the scheming Alexis Colby in Dynasty, believes taking care of oneself is one of the most important things. However, those hoping to learn all the tips and tricks they can use to emulate the glamorous nonagenarian will be disappointed to learn that Collins credits her longevity to the favourable genetics she inherited from her parents.

Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins showed some of showbiz's rising stars how it's done as they posed for snaps together at the premiere of A Murder Between Friends .

No stranger to red carpets, the pair put on a glamorous display as they posed for snaps together at the Curzon Mayfair. Elizabeth, 60, showed off her famous figure in a low-cut red dress as she supported Joan in her latest role in the murder mystery satire. The actress was supported by her son Damian, 24, as they attended the premiere together, along with guests including Matt Goss and Tamara Beckwith.

Joan, 93, showed off her age-defying appearance in a sophisticated black dress adorned with intricate gold sequins, as she arrived alongside her husband of 24 years Percy Gibson. The Dynasty legend plays an iconic TV star in the film, no doubt a nod to her own acting roots, who tries to solve a murder mystery at her country estate.

Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins showed some of showbiz's rising stars how it was done as the acting legends mingled together at the premiere of A Murder Between Friends. No stranger to red carpets, the pair put on a glamorous display as they posed for snaps together at the Curzon Mayfair.

Joan has previously stunned fans by looking far younger than her years, and in a recent interview she shared how she's maintained her incredibly youthful looks for 45 years, since she shot to international fame as the scheming Alexis Colby in Dynasty. The acting legend opened up about what she does to continue looking so fresh and youthful, sharing her belief that taking care of oneself is one of the most important things.

However, those hoping to learn all the tips and tricks they can use to emulate the glamorous nonagenarian will be disappointed to learn that Joan credits her longevity to the favourable genetics she inherited from her parents. I have very good genes - I'm very lucky, the actress admitted to The Telegraph. My father lived to be 87, and for somebody born in 1903 that's pretty amazing. My mother took incredibly exceptional care of me and my sister.

When we were growing up she gave us all supplements when nobody was taking supplements. While she insists she doesn't follow any fad diets or regimented health routines to keep fighting fit, saying I just believe in healthy living. I don't eat junk, I get eight hours of sleep, I exercise. It's very simple.

Even when it comes to her mental wellbeing, Joan said that she's simply never had any reason to think about it as she has perfect mental health, thanks to her happy childhood, lack of substance abuse and prioritising her loved ones. I never have thought about my mental health, ever. My mental health is perfect, she said.

I had great parents, I had a wonderful, loving mother, a quite strict father, so I never got into drugs and booze or any of that, so I never thought that there was anything particularly wrong with me. But being healthy is not my main focus. My main focus is my life, my children, my husband, my friends.

Elizabeth, 60, showed off her famous figure in a low-cut red dress as she supported Joan in her latest role in the murder mystery satire. The actress was supported by her son Damian, 24, as they attended the premiere together. Joan, 93, showed off her age-defying appearance in a sophisticated black dress adorned with intricate gold sequins. The actress was joined on the red carpet by her husband Percy Gibson.

Elizabeth showed off her famous model physique in the low-cut orange dress. Joan posed alongside Elizabeth's son Damian as she celebrated the release of her new film. Joan has previously stunned fans by looking far younger than her years, and in a recent interview she shared how she's maintained her incredibly youthful looks.

The acting legend opened up about what she does to continue looking so fresh and youthful, sharing her belief that taking care of oneself is one of the most important things. EastEnders star Toby Alexander-Smith, cut a dapper figure in a sharp suit after landing a role alongside Joan in the film. Tamara Beckwith cut a chic figure in an all-black look as she headed to the premiere.

Matt Goss was also in attendance for the premiere alongside his partner Chantal Brown. While Joan is a strong proponent of the mantra that prevention is better than cure and won't hesitate to see a doctor for any minor ailment, even if I have a pimple on my face that doesn't go after a couple of months.

She points out that health and fitness is something you must work to maintain and any bout of serious illness or injury could derail everything, declaring anybody over the age of 60 who falls is doomed because it keeps you out of the gym, you lose your flexibility, and everything spirals down





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