Joan Collins Credits Genetics for Ageless Look at A Murder Between Friends Premiere with Elizabeth Hurley

At the London premiere of A Murder Between Friends, Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins showcased their enduring glamour. Collins, 93, discussed her approach to aging, emphasizing good genes, healthy habits, and a focus on family over obsessive health routines.

Veteran actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Joan Collins demonstrated timeless elegance at the premiere of the film A Murder Between Friends , held at the Curzon Mayfair cinema.

The event highlighted the enduring appeal of the two stars, with Hurley, 60, turning heads in a striking low-cut red dress that accentuated her iconic figure. She attended alongside her 24-year-old son, Damian Hurley, who supported her at the glamorous affair. Other notable guests included socialite Tamara Beckwith and singer Matt Goss. Collins, 93, embodied ageless sophistication in a refined black gown embellished with intricate gold sequins, joined by her husband of 24 years, Percy Gibson.

The premiere celebrated Collins's role in the murder mystery satire, where she portrays a renowned television star who investigates a killing at her country estate, a character that playfully mirrors her own legendary career in television drama. The evening served as a masterclass in red carpet presence, with Hurley and Collins effortlessly commanding attention and offering a glimpse into the world of classic Hollywood glamour.

Their appearance was not merely a social engagement but a statement on longevity and relevance in the entertainment industry. Hurley, who first rose to fame in the 1990s, continues to be a prominent figure in fashion and media, while Collins's career stretches back decades, with her role in the 1980s soap Dynasty cementing her status as an icon.

Their interaction at the event was celebrated by onlookers and photographers, capturing a moment where two generations of screen icons met and mingled with emerging talents from the British acting scene. Beyond the spectacle of the premiere, the event provided a platform for Joan Collins to reflect on her remarkable vitality. In a recent candid interview, Collins addressed the much-speculated secret to her youthful appearance, attributing it primarily to favorable genetics rather than any extreme regimen.

She emphasized that she does not adhere to fad diets or rigid fitness routines, instead advocating for a balanced approach: healthy eating, adequate sleep, and regular exercise.

"I just believe in healthy living," she stated, underscoring the simplicity of her philosophy. Collins also highlighted the importance of preventative healthcare, noting that even minor health concerns are promptly addressed with a doctor, a practice she believes is crucial for long-term wellbeing, especially beyond the age of 60. Collins further delved into her mental health, describing it as "perfect" and crediting a stable, loving upbringing and the absence of substance abuse for this foundation.

She stated that her primary life focus has always been her family and friends, not her own health in isolation.

"My main focus is my life, my children, my husband, my friends," she explained, suggesting that a fulfilling personal life contributes significantly to overall wellness. Her interview painted a picture of a woman who, despite her advanced age, maintains a pragmatic and grateful outlook, acknowledging the role of luck in her genetic inheritance and the solid grounding provided by her parents.

The premiere thus served dual purposes: celebrating a new film and offering the public a window into the mindset of a nonagenarian who continues to thrive both professionally and personally





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Elizabeth Hurley Joan Collins A Murder Between Friends Premiere Aging Genetics Health Dynasty Red Carpet

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