Joan Collins and Celia Imrie Look Youthful at The Casting Directors' Luncheon

Joan Collins and Celia Imrie attended The Casting Directors' Luncheon at Corinthia Hotel London, looking incredibly youthful. The event was hosted by Kate Lenahan and Antony Rush in collaboration with Jimmy Choo. Joan wore a black midi dress layered with a polka dot jacket, while Celia looked stunning in a black-and-white suit. The event also saw the presence of other notable celebrities including Roger Charteris and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas. Joan recently spoke about her stance on weight loss, saying she would 'never dream' of using weight-loss drugs because of the 'disastrous' effects on people's looks.

Celia Imrie and Joan Collins looked incredibly youthful as they attended The Casting Directors' Luncheon at Corinthia Hotel London . The pair put on a chic display as they posed up a storm at the event hosted by Kate Lenahan and Antony Rush in collaboration with Jimmy Choo on Friday.

For the occasion, Joan, 93, wowed in a black midi dress layered with a polka dot jacket. She teamed her stylish look with black-and-white pumps, a chunky necklace and a white straw hat.

Meanwhile, Celia, 73, looked equally as stunning in a black-and-white suit, teamed with white trainers. Also at the event were Marisa Berenson, Tom Sturridge, Lucinda Syson, and James Norton. Last month, Joan looked every inch the Hollywood legend as she enjoyed a day out with her husband Percy Gibson at the M&S rosé launch.

The stunning actress was joined by her actor husband, 61, put on a typically stunning display as she stepped out in an elegant dress and matching blazer. The pale pink shade of her ensemble was perfectly matched to the theme of the opening, which saw the launch of 'rosé season' ahead of the first May Bank holiday.

At the bash, Joan was seen standing beside a larger-than-life rosé tower, showcasing her favourite M&S Rosé La Balconne Organic Provence - during which she announced to rosé lovers that it was finally time to 'begin sipping'. Speaking about the wine, Joan said Rosé season has arrived, though I've never been one to need permission to pour a glass...

Who needs the South of France when you can simply glide into your local M&S Foodhall and find the finest rosé right there? You don't need a Riviera postcode, just impeccable taste… preferably chilled. Joan oozed elegance in the pink jacket and dress combo, on which she upped the glam with a dazzling diamond brooch in the shape of a bow. She was flaunting her age-defying complexion while preening and pouting and looking from underneath her glasses in seductive style.

This year also marks M&S' biggest ever range of Rose, and with the weather hotting up and the bank holiday weekend ahead, M&S is forecasting a pink Summer, selling a bottle of rosé every 2 seconds during peak period. M&S winemaker Belinda Kleinig says, This summer, M&S is helping everyone find their perfect shade of pink, with a stunning selection of rosé wines...

New wine on the block is our Lisboa Bonita Rosé from sunny Portugal - fresh and elegant, it's made for easy sipping... For picnics and summer parties, our brilliant-value Italian Rosato pouch is perfect for sharing. Whatever summer brings, you can always rely on a glass of sunshine when you have a rosé in your hand. Cheers!

, Joan, who recently spoke about her stance on weight loss, also appeared at the event. Last month, she said she would 'never dream' of using weight-loss drugs because of the 'disastrous' effects on people's looks. Weight loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy have become popular in recent years with millions of people taking them to lose weight.

But Joan insisted she won't be following suit and thinks people who want to lose a few pounds should simply 'cut down' instead. Speaking to Hello! magazine, she said: I don't believe in needles and things. I've never had Botox or anything in my face. On Ozempic, she added: I'd never dream of doing something like that.

I have seen too many disastrous faces. I think if you're going to lose weight, you have to cut down. You want to enjoy your life. You don't want to live on a celery stick.

The event also saw the presence of other notable celebrities including Roger Charteris and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas, who appeared in high spirits. Joely Richardson cut an elegant figure, while Archie Renaux looked dapper for the occasion. Liza Marshall stunned in a silver top and black A-line skirt, and Mark Strong was also at the starry event





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Joan Collins Celia Imrie The Casting Directors' Luncheon Corinthia Hotel London Kate Lenahan Antony Rush Jimmy Choo M&S Rosé Launch Percy Gibson Belinda Kleinig Ozempic Wegovy Weight Loss Celebrity News

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