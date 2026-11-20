Norwegian filmmakers Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt, known for Sentimental Value and The Worst Person in the World, will receive the Nordic Honorary Dragon Award at the 50th Göteborg Film Festival. They will accept the award at the opening ceremony on January 29, deliver a Director's Talk at Stora Teatern, and see a retrospective of their films, including Reprise and Oslo, August 31st.

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Norway’s Trier and Vogt – Trier directing, both writing “Sentimental Value” and their breakout “The Worst Person in the World,” starring– join a star-studded lineup of prior Nordic Honorary Dragon Award recipients, such as Noomi Rapace , Thomas Vinterberg , Ruben Östlund ,'The Year of the Ghost,' About Misogyny in China, Wins Best Film at IDFA Documentary Festival Trier and Vogt will pick up the award at Göteborg’s opening ceremony on January 29. One day later, they will deliver a Director’s Talk at the Swedish city’s Stora Teatern.

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Göteborg will also screen a retrospective of the duo’s films. These began 20 years ago2006’s “Reprise,” which began their Oslo Trilogy of “Oslo, August 31st” , concluding with ““The Worst Person in the World” which snagged Oscar nominations for Original Screenplay and International Feature Film.

“Louder than Bombs” marked their first English-language movie; “Thelma” picks up on the interplay between the supernatural, daily life and character’s emotions which have feed Vogt’s own hits as a director, “Blind” and “The Innocents” . Not coincidentally, the Award will be given at the 50th Göteborg Film Festival, running next year over Jan. 29-Feb. 27, which is looking to from early signs to celebrate Nordic cinema and what it can bring to the table.

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Trier and Vogt’s “cinema of intimacy,” as Trier once called, and the superb actors they work with to explore that is one case in point, stretching back to the films of Ingmar Bergman. Described by Sweden’s Göteborg Film Festival as ‘one of the most exciting creative partnerships in European cinema,’ Trier and Vogt have worked with some of Scandinavia’s finest actors such as Stellan Skarsgård and Renate Reinvse, both Academy Award nominated for “Sentimental Value.

” “Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt have a remarkable ability to portray people trying to understand themselves and find their place in the world,” said Pia Lundberg, Artistic Director of Göteborg Film Festival. She added: “With humor, melancholy and keen psychological insight, they explore life’s biggest questions through seemingly small, everyday moments. It is a great pleasure to honour their shared body of work with this year’s Nordic Honorary Dragon Award.

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