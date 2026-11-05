Jo Whiley's Daughter Coco Hospitalized With Suspected Sepsis After Ear Infection

Jo Whiley shares the terrifying story of her daughter Coco, 18, being rushed to the hospital with suspected sepsis following an ear infection, highlighting the critical importance of the Martha's Rule.

Jo Whiley, the prominent broadcaster and mother of four, has publicly disclosed a harrowing medical emergency that recently impacted her family. The youngest of her children, Coco Morton, who just turned 18, was rushed to the hospital with suspected sepsis following a severe ear infection. The incident occurred just days after Coco celebrated her birthday, casting a shadow over what should have been a joyous milestone for the family.

Medical Emergency Details and Timeline

Coco began feeling extremely unwell during her 18th birthday celebrations, suffering from an ear infection that caused her to vomit her prescribed antibiotics. Despite Jo Whiley checking on her daughter throughout the day, the broadcaster ultimately had to leave for work commitments on her radio show. This separation proved stressful when India Morton, the eldest daughter, messaged Jo Whiley from the hospital with a brief warning about sepsis, prompting an immediate and terrified response from her mother.

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Jo Whiley described the moment she received the message as a chilling experience where her blood turned to ice. She recalled the absolute terror of realizing her daughter was in genuine danger. The immediate medical response involved Coco being administered intravenous antibiotics and transported by ambulance to the hospital. There, Jo Whiley and her husband, music executive Steve Morton, found their daughter in a critically poor state.

Medical Response and Stakeholder Perspectives

The medical team identified the middle ear infection as the source of the sepsis, a diagnosis that Jo Whiley admitted was entirely unexpected for her. She expressed profound guilt over leaving Coco at home while she was at work, feeling responsible for not staying to monitor her daughter's condition more closely. Despite the trauma, Jo Whiley praised the quick actions of her eldest daughter, India Morton, who recognized the severity of the situation and sought medical help immediately.

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Jo Whiley and her husband Steve Morton utilized the Martha's Rule during their daughter's hospital stay. This rule, which allows patients and families to request an urgent review by a senior doctor if they feel concerns are ignored, provided them with significant comfort during a highly stressful time. The rule was established in 2024 following the tragic death of Martha Mills, a 13-year-old who died from sepsis after her condition was not escalated by medics.

Impact on Healthcare Experience and Family Life

The experience highlighted the intense pressure on healthcare workers, with Jo Whiley observing the exhaustion and stretch faced by doctors and nurses in the Accident and Emergency department. She specifically commended a nurse who provided regular updates throughout the night, noting that such kindness makes a tremendous difference for parents in distress. The rule's implementation helped mitigate the feeling of helplessness that parents often experience when their child is critically ill in a high-pressure medical environment.

One week after the incident, Coco Morton is described as battered but healing well, although she continues to suffer from post-traumatic stress. The young patient expressed a deep fear of sleeping due to anxiety about dying, a reaction that Jo Whiley identified as a real and lasting psychological impact of the event. The family is now focusing on recovery and supporting Coco through this difficult period.

Reflections on Parenting and Future Outlook

Jo Whiley discussed these events in detail on the Dig It Podcast, hosted with her friend Zoe Ball. The conversation also touched on how their approach to parenting has evolved over the years. Jo Whiley, who is 61, and Zoe Ball have noted that they are now more present with their children compared to their earlier years, accepting that they are now more responsible figures rather than the wild partying individuals of their past.

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The broadcaster's disclosure serves as a critical awareness campaign for sepsis, a condition that can escalate rapidly from common infections. By sharing her family's ordeal, Jo Whiley aims to educate the public on the signs of sepsis and the importance of utilizing available resources like the Martha's Rule to ensure patient safety. The incident remains a stark reminder of the fragility of health and the resilience required to navigate serious medical crises.