Jo Whiley Reveals Russell Brand's MILF Message After Conviction

Radio presenter Jo Whiley discusses the distressing impact of Russell Brand's conviction and a specific offensive message he wrote in her book, alongside Zoe Ball on their podcast.

Russell Brand's recent rape and sexual assault convictions have prompted Jo Whiley to reflect on a deeply unsettling message he once wrote to her. The 61-year-old radio presenter disclosed that a note in her show book referring to her as a MILF causes her to shudder whenever she sees it. This revelation came during a candid conversation on the Dig It podcast alongside co-host Zoe Ball. The discussion highlighted the personal and professional fallout of Brand's conviction for offenses committed between 2004 and 2009.

Brand's Sentencing and Conviction Details

Russell Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison on Monday following his conviction. A jury found him guilty of attacking four women during the height of his fame. The offenses spanned a five-year period from 2004 to 2009. Mr Justice Joel Bennathan presided over the sentencing at Southwark Crown Court. The judge condemned Brand's staggering arrogance and noted that his fame fueled a belief he could act with impunity.

Also read Richard Osman Reveals He Knew Russell Brand Was Awful From Start

Whiley's Personal Reaction to the Verdict

Jo Whiley admitted she cried for the victims when the verdict was announced. She shared this emotional reaction with her daughter Coco, who is 18 years old. Whiley described the moment as seismic and extraordinarily important. She noted a widespread sense of empathy among women and men regarding the long-term effects of such abuse. The disclosure underscores the broader cultural shift in how sexual misconduct is perceived and processed.

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The Disturbing Show Book Entry

The specific message that troubles Whiley appears in a show book she collects from celebrity guests. Brand had written that he referred to her as a MILF. The acronym stands for Mother I'd Like to F***, describing an attractive older woman with children. Whiley explained that the words seem to burn a hole in her bookshelf. She stated she feels compelled to tear the page out and burn it because the memory makes her shudder.

Ball's Perspective on Trial Harassment

Legal Consequences and Ongoing Investigations

Russell Brand must serve two-thirds of his sentence before becoming eligible for release. He will remain on the sex offenders' register for life. His wife Laura was present in court when the sentence was handed down. The judge acknowledged the impact his imprisonment will have on their children. Police confirmed that Brand remains under investigation for two additional allegations of rape.