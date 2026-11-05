Jo Whiley Daughter Coco Hospitalized With Sepsis After Ear Infection

Broadcaster Jo Whiley reveals how her daughter Coco, 18, was rushed to hospital with suspected sepsis following an ear infection during her birthday week.

Television and radio broadcaster Jo Whiley has shared the terrifying details of a medical emergency involving her youngest daughter, Coco Morton. The incident occurred last week shortly after Coco celebrated her 18th birthday and resulted in her being rushed to the hospital with suspected sepsis.

Medical Emergency During Birthday Week

Coco Morton developed a severe ear infection that left her feeling unbelievably sick throughout her birthday celebrations. The infection caused her to vomit up the prescribed antibiotics, worsening her condition significantly. Jo Whiley, who is also a mother to India, Jude, and Cassius, explained that the family dynamics shifted rapidly from partying to crisis management.

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While Jo Whiley was at work managing her radio duties, she received a text message from her eldest daughter, India. The message contained only three words: hospital sepsis come home. Jo Whiley described the moment she saw the message as the point where her blood turned to ice. She realized instantly that this was a real-life emergency that required her immediate attention.

India Morton had been checking on her sister and recognized the severity of the situation. She took Coco to see doctors who identified signs of sepsis originating from the middle ear infection. The medical team administered intravenous antibiotics immediately before transferring Coco to the hospital via ambulance.

Parental Guilt and Medical Response

Jo Whiley expressed deep feelings of guilt regarding the incident. She admitted that she had to leave her daughter at home because of her busy schedule. She felt dreadful about not going to work to look after Coco and not checking on her more frequently. The broadcaster noted that she had kept checking on her daughter but ultimately had to prioritize her professional commitments.

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Upon arriving at the hospital, Jo Whiley and her husband, music executive Steve Morton, found their daughter in a super poorly state. The doctors confirmed that the source of the sepsis was indeed the ear infection. Jo Whiley stated that she would never have thought of sepsis in this context, as such illnesses are not typically associated with common ear infections.

The experience highlighted the vulnerability parents feel when their children are critically ill. Jo Whiley noted that you do not think about serious illnesses like sepsis in everyday life. The sudden realization of the danger added to the emotional toll on the family during that week.

Application of Martha's Rule in Hospital

During their time in the hospital, Jo Whiley and Steve Morton utilized Martha's Rule to advocate for their daughter. This protocol was introduced in 2024 following the death of 13-year-old Martha Mills. Martha Mills died after medics failed to escalate her care when she developed sepsis.

The rule allows patients, families, and staff to call a dedicated phone number to trigger an urgent review. This process is activated if a patient's condition is deteriorating and their concerns are not being heard. The regulation has recently been extended to all emergency rooms in the United Kingdom.

Jo Whiley explained that knowing they could access alternative senior doctors provided them with comfort. She and her husband were stressed and panicked during the ordeal. The ability to demand a second opinion helped alleviate some of the helplessness parents often feel in such situations.

Healthcare System Strain and Recovery

The broadcaster observed the intense pressure on medical staff within the Accident and Emergency department. She witnessed doctors and nurses running between patients, appearing exhausted and stretched thin. Jo Whiley noted that seeing firsthand the challenges faced by healthcare workers was frightening but also revealed their dedication.

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She praised one specific nurse who provided updates throughout the night. Jo Whiley was required to leave her daughter overnight because Coco had turned 18. The nurse answered her calls to keep her informed, which Jo Whiley said made a world of difference.

Jo Whiley emphasized that a soft and gentle approach from medical professionals makes a significant impact. She expressed immense gratitude for the kindness shown by the nursing staff during the crisis.

Aftermath and Psychological Impact

One week after the incident, Coco Morton is described as battered and fragile but is healing well. However, Jo Whiley highlighted that the post-traumatic stress is quite real for her daughter. Coco has been petrified by the experience of nearly dying.

Coco Morton repeatedly expressed fear that she was going to die while in the hospital. She mentioned that she wanted to close her eyes but was scared to do so. This psychological aftermath is a significant part of the recovery process for young patients.

The incident has reinforced Jo Whiley and her husband's approach to parenting. They now have a more present relationship with their children compared to their earlier years. Jo Whiley reflected on how their children now have a more boring version of their past lifestyles.

Jo Whiley and Zoe Ball discussed these changes on their podcast Dig It. The conversation touched on their wild years of partying while raising young children. The family is now focused on stability and health following the scare.