Jo Whiley and Jo Brand Discuss Aging and Irrelevance on Dig It Podcast

Radio DJ Jo Whiley opens up about feeling invisible at 61, joined by Jo Brand and Zoe Ball on the Dig It podcast to discuss the challenges and realities of aging as women.

Radio presenter Jo Whiley has publicly shared her feelings of invisibility as a woman in her sixties during a candid conversation on the Dig It podcast. The episode, which was released on Monday, featured Whiley discussing her sense of being irrelevant with fellow broadcasters and comedians Jo Brand and Zoe Ball. Whiley, who is 61 years old, described a profound shift in her self-perception as she navigates the later stages of middle age.

Jo Whiley Admits Feeling Irrelevant

Whiley confessed to the audience that she has entered a phase where she feels completely overlooked by society. She told her co-hosts that the sensation of no one noticing her presence has become a bizarre and unsettling experience for her. The broadcaster questioned her own validity, stating that she feels she is no longer seen or valued in the same way she once was.

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Jo Brand, who is 69 years old, immediately countered this sentiment by reassuring Whiley. Brand emphasized that Whiley looks absolutely great and suggested that the feeling of irrelevance is not an accurate reflection of her actual value or appearance. The exchange highlighted a common concern among women approaching their sixties regarding visibility in media and social circles.

Generational Shifts in Female Aging

The conversation expanded to include Zoe Ball, who is 55 years old, regarding how societal expectations for women have changed over decades. Ball noted that her grandmother would have adhered to traditional styles, such as getting her hair set every Friday and wearing twinsets and pearls. In contrast, Ball stated that women today are louder and refuse to apologize for getting older, marking a significant departure from past norms.

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Jo Brand added that women in previous generations often conformed to keep their place in society to avoid abuse. She argued that modern society offers women much more choice in how they choose to live and present themselves. This evolution has allowed women to embrace aging without the fear of standing out or facing negative repercussions for breaking traditional molds.

Personal Details and Family Life

While discussing her personal life, it was noted that Jo Whiley has been married to music executive and band manager Steve Morton since July 1991. The couple has been together for over 35 years and shares four children named India, Jude, Cassius, and Coco. Their long-standing partnership provides a backdrop to Whiley's public reflections on her career and identity as an older woman.

Health Challenges and Comedy Confidence

The discussion also touched on the physical realities of aging, with Jo Brand describing a game she plays with herself each morning. She checks to see what is hurting and uses a threshold of five aches to decide whether to go back to bed or have a drink. Brand also humorously mentioned the experience of being sneered at by her own children as another aspect of her current life stage.

Brand credited her early career in comedy for building her resilience. Having worked as a nurse for ten years before becoming a comedian in her twenties, she developed thick skin. She explained that dealing with hecklers and difficult audiences became second nature, allowing her to brush off negativity with ease. This experience has clearly shaped her confident approach to aging and public life.