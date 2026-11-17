Former Below Deck captain João Costa faces murder charges in Turkey following a fatal altercation with a 17-year-old employee. Allies claim self-defense in Bodrum.

João Costa, the former captain of the Bravo reality series ' Below Deck Adventure', is currently facing serious legal proceedings in Turkey following the death of a teenager during a physical altercation. The incident occurred on November 7 in the Bodrum district of Muğla, where Costa was reportedly involved in a dispute with employees at a clothing store. The confrontation resulted in the death of a 17-year-old employee who suffered a head injury after falling to the ground.

Details Of The Bodrum Incident

Court documents and local reports indicate that the situation began as a verbal disagreement between Costa and the store staff. According to CCTV footage obtained by news outlets, the dispute escalated quickly, with Costa allegedly facing five aggressors. The footage shows Costa attempting to de-escalate the conflict initially, but it also captures him throwing a punch at one of the employees. This specific action caused the employee to fall backward, hitting his head on a set of stairs. The injured individual was transported to a nearby hospital but was later declared dead.

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Legal authorities in Turkey have charged Costa with murder in connection with the death of the 17-year-old. The charges stem from the belief that Costa's actions were not strictly defensive but rather an aggressive response that led to a fatal outcome. The legal system in the region treats such cases with severity, particularly when a minor is involved. The investigation has focused heavily on the timestamp of the punches and the trajectory of the victim's fall to determine the exact nature of the force used.

Co-Stars Defend Costa's Actions

Despite the serious charges, Costa has received public support from former colleagues who watched the available video evidence. Colin Cowger, a former captain on the same franchise who was not present at the scene, released a statement on November 11 expressing his confidence in Costa's character. Cowger stated that from his review of the video, Costa appeared to be reacting to an already escalating situation rather than initiating violence. Cowger emphasized that Costa was trying to break up the fight and protect himself from multiple attackers.

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Cowger, who is 39 years old, urged the public and the media to consider the full context of the incident before assigning blame. He described the situation as incredibly tragic and expressed hope that the facts would be allowed to emerge through legal channels without rushing to judgment. The support from Cowger highlights the close-knit nature of the reality television community, where past co-stars often defend each other against public scrutiny and legal trouble. Their defense centers on the narrative of self-preservation in a chaotic environment.

Costa's Career And Future Plans

This legal battle casts a shadow over Costa's professional legacy, particularly given his prior announcements about leaving the franchise. In May, Costa told media outlets that he had no intention of returning to the 'Below Deck' series. He explained that the show perfectly mirrored his real-world career progression, moving from deckhand to lead deckhand, then to bosun, and finally to captain. He stated that his goal was always to reach the bridge of a vessel and never intended to remain a deckhand indefinitely.

Costa mentioned that he spent every spare moment taking courses to advance his nautical qualifications, viewing the television role as a stepping stone to his maritime career. The fatal incident in Bodrum now threatens to disrupt his transition into a life away from the camera. Other reality stars, such as Kyle Dickard and Lindsay Hubbard, have also faced legal or personal controversies recently, but Costa's case carries the weight of a criminal homicide charge. The outcome of this trial will likely impact how his future career in the maritime industry is perceived.