Jo Koy Reveals Stockton History and Biggie Mom Call in New Special

Jo Koy discusses his Netflix special Blue in the Face, revealing his conversation with Voletta Wallace and the racist history of Stockton's Little Manila neighborhood.

Jo Koy has unveiled new insights into his career and personal history in his latest Netflix comedy special, Blue in the Face, which premiered on September 15 as part of a two-special deal signed in 2023. The comedian edited the footage from two sold-out arena shows in Stockton, California, condensing more than two hours of material into a tight fifty-five-minute runtime that centers on community resilience and personal growth.

Jo Koy Uncovers Stockton Racism

Jo Koy discovered deep-seated racial discrimination against Filipino immigrants while preparing for his Stockton performances, including segregated water fountains and restaurants displaying No Filipinos allowed signs. The comedian learned that the historic Little Manila neighborhood in the city was later split in half by a freeway, erasing a vital community hub. He described these historical injustices as things that really sucked and felt compelled to address the pain of the past in his performance.

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Call From Voletta Wallace Details

Jo Koy shared a poignant story about receiving a phone call from Voletta Wallace, the mother of the Notorious B.I.G., who passed away in February 2025. The conversation occurred after Koy performed an uncleared bit about the rapper in a previous special and had to pay licensing fees for the music used in the segment. Koy highlighted this interaction as a significant moment of connection between the comedy world and the music industry legacy.

Steven Spielberg Meeting Outcome

Jo Koy experienced a serendipitous encounter with Steven Spielberg during a visit to Amblin Entertainment that resulted in a DreamWorks deal for the movie Easter Sunday. Koy initially doubted the authenticity of staff telling him Steven loved his special Comin in Hot, fearing they might have been referring to someone in accounting. He was relieved to learn that Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg personally enjoyed the work and facilitated a meeting that led to his next major film project.

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Origin of Jo Koy Stage Name

Jo Koy finally understood the meaning of his stage name years after its adoption while dining at a Long John Silver restaurant with his family. His Auntie Evelyn had never actually called him Jo Koy but was instead saying Jo ko, which translates to my Jo in Tagalog. This revelation came after his director Shannon Hartman suggested the title Blue in the Face, a phrase that coincidentally matched the teal color of the stage set he almost rejected.

Emmy Race and Future Campaign

Jo Koy secured a nomination for best performance in stand-up comedy on television for his previous work and is preparing to enter the Emmy race for outstanding variety special next year. The comedian continues to edit his own specials, ensuring that the final product reflects his specific vision for storytelling and community celebration. His upcoming projects will maintain the high production standards established in his current Netflix exclusive deal.