Spec Fiction Shop lists JND Studios Daenerys Targaryen Ultimate Edition statue at $4,399 with Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion. Shipping expected in 2027 for this resin and silicone collectible.

Collectors interested in major television memorabilia can now pre-order a massive, high-end display piece featuring Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. The Ultimate Edition statue, crafted by JND Studios, is currently available through Spec Fiction Shop for a total price of $4,399. This exclusive item includes the character seated with all three of her dragons: Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.

Pricing And Retail Availability Details

The primary retailer, Spec Fiction Shop, has set the price for the Ultimate Edition at exactly $4,399. This represents a significant increase from the original promotional price of $3,499 announced when JND Studios released the initial product details in August 2025. Other retailers, such as Comic Concepts, are also accepting pre-orders for the same JND Studios collectible. Comic Concepts lists prices ranging from $4,099.99 to $4,499.99 depending on the specific version purchased.

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Statue Dimensions And Material Composition

The physical scale of the Ultimate Edition is substantial, requiring significant display space. The main section featuring Daenerys and Drogon measures 65 x 49 x 74 centimeters including the base and weighs 24 kilograms. The additional dragons are also large: Viserion measures 31 x 29 x 69 centimeters and weighs 3.95 kilograms, while Rhaegal measures 29 x 30 x 41 centimeters and weighs 3.3 kilograms. The construction utilizes durable materials, with Daenerys' head, shoulders, and arms made of silicone, while the remainder of her body is resin. Her dress is fabric, and jewelry is resin, while all three dragons are crafted entirely from resin.

Regular Edition And Production Run Limits

For buyers not seeking the full dragon lineup, a Regular Edition is available for $3,919. This version includes Daenerys and only Drogon, omitting Rhaegal and Viserion. Both the Regular and Ultimate Editions are part of a limited combined production run of 299 pieces. The limited availability and specific material composition differentiate this collectible from standard mass-produced action figures.

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Shipping Estimates And Release Windows

Spec Fiction Shop estimates that orders for the Ultimate Edition will ship during the first quarter of 2027, though they note this date is subject to change. Comic Concepts provides a broader release window, stating that shipments may occur anywhere from the fourth quarter of 2026 to the first quarter of 2027. Customers are advised to verify specific retailer terms before completing their purchases to ensure they receive the correct version and timeline.

Historical Context And Series Legacy

This statue release capitalizes on the enduring popularity of the HBO series created by George R.R. Martin, which aired its final episode in 2019. The franchise continues with prequel series such as House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The high price point and intricate detailing reflect the premium market for official Game of Thrones merchandise, targeting dedicated fans who wish to display a centerpiece representing the Targaryen legacy long after the original cast concluded their run on television.