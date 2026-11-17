A £4million discrimination claim by Jaguar Land Rover HR director James Baker was dismissed after tribunal proceedings triggered severe health issues, making a fair trial impossible.

Jaguar Land Rover successfully had a £4million discrimination case against it struck out from the Birmingham Employment Tribunal list because the defendant James Baker became too ill to continue the proceedings. The former head of HR, Overseas at the British car manufacturer initiated the legal battle alleging disability discrimination, bullying, and harassment but suffered a medical crisis during cross-examination. Employment Judge Hilary Harding ruled that the adversarial style of questioning used in the tribunal had triggered a spike in Baker's blood pressure and severe PTSD symptoms. The judge concluded that it was no longer possible to conduct a fair trial within the available time, leading to the dismissal of Baker's extensive claims for compensation and wrongful dismissal.

The Core Mechanism Of The Case Dismissal

The fundamental reason for the strike-out was a combination of Baker's deteriorating health and the tribunal's assessment of procedural fairness. During the initial cross-examination in June, Baker's blood pressure spiked, leading to an adjournment while his general practitioner and a psychiatrist were consulted. The medical expert determined that the intense anxiety and the adversarial nature of the hearing caused an injection of adrenalin which directly produced the dangerous blood pressure spike. The psychiatrist also identified that this specific style of questioning triggered severe symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder in the claimant. To mitigate these symptoms, the medical evidence suggested providing Baker with a list of topics for cross-examination in advance. However, when the hearing resumed in September, Baker failed to use the medically recommended adjustments, resulting in another spike in blood pressure that required immediate hospital treatment. The tribunal had already agreed to allow Baker to take a ten-minute break every half hour while giving evidence, but the medical situation continued to worsen significantly by the time September arrived. JLR submitted that Baker's medical condition was demonstrably worse than in June, arguing that further adjournments would breach the company's right to a fair trial due to the loss of cogency of evidence.

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Legal representatives for Baker suggested that JLR could be asked to provide written questions in advance and allowed to reply in writing. Employment Judge Hilary Harding rejected this proposal, stating that requiring JLR to provide cross-examination questions in advance would constitute a fundamental interference with the right to a fair trial. The judge deemed such a requirement unreasonable and disproportionate to the circumstances. Ultimately, the tribunal reached an agreed position that the amount of time already lost, combined with the time needed to deal with applications and cross-applications, made it impossible to conduct a fair trial within the existing fixture. This procedural reality forced the striking out of the case without a final judgment on the merits of the discrimination claims.

Stakeholder Positions And Competing Legal Views

Jaguar Land Rover maintained that the dispute was causing irreparable harm to the integrity of the legal process. The car manufacturer argued that the claimant's refusal to engage with the adjusted procedures and the subsequent health crises made it impossible to proceed with the trial in a manner that was fair to both parties. JLR emphasized that the right to a fair trial is a cornerstone of legal proceedings and that the delays and medical emergencies had rendered the process unworkable. The company's legal team highlighted that the loss of evidence cogency was a direct result of the prolonged adjournments and the claimant's health issues, which prevented a thorough and effective defense.

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James Baker's legal team countered by proposing alternative methods to accommodate the claimant's medical needs without compromising the trial's fairness. They argued that providing a list of questions in advance was a reasonable adjustment that would allow Baker to manage his PTSD and anxiety while still participating fully in the cross-examination. The lawyers contended that the tribunal had a duty to make reasonable adjustments under disability discrimination law and that the proposed accommodations were proportional and necessary. However, the tribunal found that these accommodations were insufficient to overcome the fundamental procedural hurdles presented by the case's complexity and the claimant's specific health requirements.

The judge noted that while there is an objective difference between hostile treatment and adversarial questioning, Baker perceived the latter as hostile due to his psychological conditions. This subjective perception played a significant role in the tribunal's decision-making process, as it highlighted the challenge of balancing the rights of a disabled claimant with the rights of an employer to a fair trial. The tribunal heard that Baker's triggers for anxiety and PTSD were twofold: exposure to situations reminding him of alleged index incidents at work and the tribunal process itself, particularly the style of questioning. This dual trigger mechanism made it exceptionally difficult to design a hearing format that could proceed without risking further medical emergencies.

Real-World Impact And Detailed Claim History

Baker had lodged a wide array of claims including direct disability discrimination, discrimination arising from disability, failure to make reasonable adjustments, harassment related to disability, whistleblowing detriment, victimisation, automatically unfair dismissal, ordinary unfair dismissal, and breach of contract. He demanded compensation in excess of £4million at the Birmingham Employment Tribunal for these various allegations against the UK-based automotive giant. The claims referred to a history of bullying and harassment, including specific events that led to Baker's hospitalisation on September 5, 2018, October 21, 2018, and April 23, 2019. Baker alleged that he suffered from chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, and depression, although these conditions were contested by the car manufacturer.

The tribunal received detailed evidence regarding the triggers for Baker's mental health issues, which he attributed to unlawful, unfair, and detrimental treatment by his employers. These treatments were cited as the main causes of his sickness absence and mental ill-health throughout his tenure. In January 2021, Baker described a failure by JLR to make reasonable adjustments following an occupational health report. He further stated that working a 14-hour day caused a herniated disc in his back during the Covid pandemic, illustrating the physical toll of his work environment. On July 29, 2022, reports indicated that telephone calls from management while he was on holiday caused him to have a panic attack.

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In 2023, Baker reported that the behaviour of a work colleague undermining him in his role had caused months of considerable stress. This ongoing stress contributed to his decision to go on sick leave in September 2023, from which he did not return before resigning in May 2025. The chicken-and-egg scenario identified by medical evidence suggested that Baker would not recover his mental health until the dispute with his employer was resolved. This created a legal impasse where the resolution of the dispute required a trial that could not be conducted due to the health effects of the trial itself. The strike-out order effectively closed this legal chapter without addressing the substantive allegations of discrimination and harassment that Baker had brought forward.