JLO Show Premieres Nov 26 on CBS and Paramount+ With Vegas Residency Film

Jennifer Lopez's new concert film premieres Thanksgiving night on CBS and streams on Paramount+, capturing her sold-out Las Vegas residency and featuring new music.

Jennifer Lopez has unveiled the official trailer and first-look images for The JLO Show: Live In Las Vegas, a concert film that documents her celebrated residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. CBS and Paramount+ announced the reveal on November 11, positioning the project as a major holiday viewing event for her global fanbase.

Concert Film Premiere Details

The JLO Show will premiere on the CBS Television Network on Thursday, November 26, running from 8:00 to 10:00 PM in both Eastern and Pacific Time zones. Concurrently, the film will be available for streaming on Paramount+. An extended version of the production will be accessible exclusively on the Paramount+ platform, offering additional content for subscribers.

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This Thanksgiving special continues a cherished Lopez family tradition of gathering to watch movie musicals over the holiday season. The timing of the premiere aligns perfectly with this long-standing practice, ensuring that fans can enjoy the spectacle alongside their loved ones during the festive period.

Vegas Residency Performance Breakdown

The production captures a limited residency that launched during New Year's Eve week in 2025 and concluded on March 28. The run featured 12 sold-out performances that drew fans from around the world to Las Vegas. The film traces Lopez's journey from the Bronx to becoming a global icon, blending her most iconic hits with personal storytelling about the artists and songs that shaped her career.

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The stage production is backed by a full orchestra, a vocal ensemble, and 16 dancers. It spans more than two decades of Lopez's chart-topping music, featuring reinterpretations of hits including Waiting for Tonight, Jenny from the Block, Love Don't Cost a Thing, and Let's Get Loud. Contemporary pop favorites, beloved Broadway standards, and nods to legendary Las Vegas entertainers round out the show.

The JLO Show unfolds in four distinct acts: Act I is titled I'll See You in My Dreams, Act II is Tales from Manhattan, Act III is Kiss Kiss, Kill Kill, and Act IV is Shall We Dance. This structure allows for a comprehensive narrative arc that highlights different eras of her artistic development and musical evolution.

Related Media and Distribution Strategy

Paramount Global Content Distribution handles distribution for The JLO Show, ensuring wide accessibility across platforms. Alongside the concert film, Lopez's Love? vinyl will release, featuring a brand new song titled Proof of Love. This multi-platform release strategy aims to maximize engagement through both visual and auditory mediums.

Additional Entertainment Industry Updates

In other entertainment news, Adam Driver has explained why the casting of Mister Sinister in the X-Men franchise finally happened, describing the role as really cool. This development adds to the growing list of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects involving high-profile actors.

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Henry Cavill has made his feelings clear regarding a potential return to the Superman role following the exit of James Gunn. The actor shared his honest thoughts on wearing the cape again, generating significant discussion among fans regarding the future of the DC Universe.

Frank Grillo did not stay quiet after James Gunn and Peter Safran lost their DC Studios posts. His comments emerged two days after the leadership change, highlighting the ongoing reactions within the industry to these major shifts. Meanwhile, Henry Cavill has also provided an update on the upcoming Prime Video TV series based on Warhammer 40k, noting that Amazon obtained the rights to the property.

Additional headlines include Megyn Kelly's criticism of Jennifer Lopez's latest Wimbledon appearance, specifically targeting the singer's oversized hat. Other reports discuss an incident where Lopez experienced a temporary loss of vision and was left unable to move. There are also legal developments involving paparazzi photos that ignited a battle for the pop icon.