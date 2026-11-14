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JKT wins governor’s race, flipping seat blue in Dunleavy referendum

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JKT wins governor’s race, flipping seat blue in Dunleavy referendum
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The sole Democrat in the race for governor, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, will be Alaska’s next governor after the Associated Press called the race Friday night.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The sole Democrat in the race for governor, Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins, will be Alaska’s next governor after the Associated Press called the race Friday night.

Kreiss-Tomkins, who goes by JKT, faced off against three Republicans vying to be the state’s next executive: Anchorage businesswoman Bernadette Wilson, former Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson and former Attorney General Treg Taylor. The vote as of Friday night was 139,293 to 77,110 for Wilson. JKT held 50.81% of the tally, enough to avoid a ranked-choice runoff tabulation next week. MORE: Full Alaska election results JKT succeeds Gov.

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Mike Dunleavy, who is term-limited after serving for eight years. Dunleavy was a central point of Kreiss-Tomkins’ campaign, who designed much of his campaign as a referendum to his administration. Alaska’s last Democrat to serve as governor was 24 years ago, when Gov. Tony Knowles relinquished the office in December 2002.

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Kreiss-Tomkins’ inauguration is in less than a month, on Dec. 7. The election has not yet been certified. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com

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